Zaheer Khan | X

Anchor Sports AB, the Stockholm-based sports company co-owned by 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and IT entrepreneur Nagendra Siddoutam, has partnered with the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) to introduce a mixed-gender T20 cricket league named ‘Equal’. The tournament is being developed in collaboration with Germany’s national cricket governing body.

The proposed league will bring professional male and female cricketers together in the same competition, marking a departure from the conventional format of separate men's and women's tournaments. Instead, ‘Equal’ will feature both genders competing on the same field, with one scoreboard and one champion.

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The concept aims to introduce a different format to professional T20 cricket by combining men's and women's participation in a single tournament. While mixed-gender cricket has featured in various formats and exhibition events, ‘Equal’ is being developed as a league involving professional cricketers.

The partnership also marks Anchor Sports AB's collaboration with the German Cricket Federation in developing the competition. The Stockholm-based company is co-owned by Zaheer Khan, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, and technology entrepreneur Nagendra Siddoutam.

The league's format is expected to be a key aspect of the project, with men and women participating together rather than being divided into separate competitions. Further details regarding the tournament's structure, participating teams, players and schedule are yet to be announced.