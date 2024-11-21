Yogi Govt Prioritizes Rehabilitation Of Children, Hosts State-Level Conference In Lucknow

File pic of UP CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Lucknow, November 21: The Yogi government organized a state-level conference on Thursday as part of 'Adoption Awareness Month-2024,' focusing on rehabilitating older children and providing them with a new direction in life. The event took place at the Mars Auditorium of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, represented the Government of India as the chief guest at the conclave. Baby Rani Maurya, Uttar Pradesh’s Minister for Women Welfare, Child Development, and Nutrition, highlighted the Yogi government’s initiatives and achievements in rehabilitating children in need.

The conference, jointly organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and the Uttar Pradesh Women and Child Development Department, aimed to raise awareness about adoption and underscore the importance of providing older children with nurturing homes and brighter futures.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, along with Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Women Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition, Baby Rani Maurya, and State Women's Commission Chairperson, Babita Chauhan, shared their thoughts on the theme "Rehabilitating Older Children through Care and Nurturing."

The main goal of the event was to raise awareness among the public about adopting children who are either orphaned or lack family support, as well as to educate people on the legal process of foster care. Speakers emphasized the importance of sensitivity and acceptance in society for rehabilitating such children and giving them a sense of belonging.

During the conclave, Savitri Thakur highlighted that with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government, stakeholders and prospective adoptive parents had come together in Lucknow. She discussed adoption experiences with families and deliberated with stakeholders on the legal aspects of the adoption process.

Addressing the media, she said the campaign’s theme this year is "Rehabilitation of Older Children through Foster Care and Foster Adoption." The focus is on children aged six years and above, who often face challenges in finding adoptive families. For such children, the foster care system offers an alternative, providing temporary family care for those classified as ‘no visitation’ or belonging to the ‘unfit guardians/parents’ category. This approach aims to ensure these children receive a safe and nurturing environment until a permanent solution is found.

During the conclave, Baby Rani Maurya emphasized that child protection remains a top priority for the Yogi government. She highlighted the government's proactive role in ensuring the safety, protection, and overall well-being of children in the state.

Babita Singh Chauhan, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, stressed the importance of placing children in adoptive families that provide a familiar cultural, linguistic, and social environment to minimize challenges and foster a sense of belonging.

The event honored adoptive parents who had welcomed children into their families through the Caring Portal. Recognized for their inspiring contributions were couples like Gurpreet Singh and Navneet Grewal, Mohd. Arif Khan and Deepti Singh, Virendra and Sharmila Pal, and single parent Dr. Rachna Bharti. Each shared their heartfelt experiences. Additionally, Dr. Shahnawaz, who adopted a child through the foster care system, shared her inspiring journey.

The program featured the presentation of "Kilkarian"—a collection of inspiring adoption stories—and vibrant cultural performances by children. Highlights included a spirited dance by young children and a group performance by adolescent girls showcasing the life of Rani Laxmi Bai. An exhibition of handmade products crafted by children received significant appreciation from attendees, further celebrating their creativity and potential.

Notably, November is observed as National Adoption Awareness Month every year by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. This year, the special campaign took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, drawing attention to the importance of adoption and the welfare of children in need of a family.

The event was graced by several prominent figures, including Savitri Thakur, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development; Baby Rani Maurya, Uttar Pradesh’s Minister for Women Welfare, Child Development, and Nutrition; and Pratibha Shukla, State Minister. Also present were Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Aparna Yadav, Vice-Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Leena Johri, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department.

The event brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including the Chairperson and members of the State Child Welfare Committee, medical department officials, UNICEF representatives, child helpline members, district child protection units, care institutions, and specialized adoption agencies. The gathering aimed to foster greater awareness about adoption, child protection, and the legal processes involved in adopting or fostering children.