WREU Seeks Railway Employees’ Support In Elections For Recognition Of Trade Unions; Releases 11-Point Charter

Western Railway Employee Union (WREU) General Secretary JR Bhosale (center) along with members of the union appealed to the Railway employees to ensure that the Union comes on top in the elections scheduled on December 4, 5 and 6. |

The Western Railway Employees’ Union (WREU) has come out with a 11-point demand charter for the welfare of the Railway employees and has asked for their support in the upcoming elections for recognition of trade unions for Indian Railways. The elections will be held on December 4, 5 and 6.

Representatives of WREU spoke to the Free Press Journal about the upcoming elections and the issues raised by the Union for ensuring a safe and secure future for railway employees. J.R. Bhosale, General Secretary of the Union, along with other officials elaborated on the demands put forth by WREU. Following are the demands and issues raised by the WREU ahead of the Union elections:

- Implementation of the 8th pay commission from January 1, 2026.

- To put an end to privatisation in the Railways

- Cadre restructuring and enhancing the opportunities for promotions of employees through LDCE, GDCE and other special committees

- To persist with the demand for OPS

- Increasing the payment Ceiling limit of PLB

- To restrict working hours to 6-8 hours

- To ensure the continuation of health and medical benefits

- To enhance wages and all types of Allowances.

- Immediate implementation of Inter-Railway transfers

- To put an end to 20% reduction in salary in second year of CCL

The Union also urged the railway employees to not get swayed by those trying to use money power, false propaganda and other unfair tactics.

WREU General Secretary J.R. Bhosale called upon the railway employees to ensure that on voting day they elect and vote for a trade union that fights for their rights and raises voice for their interests. It is an open fact that the railway employees are facing problems due to certain policies of Central government and extension of privatisation of Railways especially in the maintenance work area was a cause of concern, said General Secretary J.R. Bhosale.

The WREU also expressed concerns over the reducing number of employees and the increasing work-pressure on the current employees. "Our demands are designed purely for the welfare of the employees and you can see that in the issues that WREU has raised," said J.R. Bhosale.

He also elaborated on the rich history of the Union and the legacy of leadership in the zone. The Western Railway Employees’ Union (formerly the Bombay Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway Employees’ Union) since its inception in 1920, as a founder Member of AITUC, AIRF and HMS, has taken a leading part in Indian Trade Union Movements. The first President of AIRF was the President of WREU, the late Rai Saheb Chandrika Prasad. The late Jamnadas Mehta, Kum. Maniben Kara and Umraomal Purohit who were Presidents of WREU had also adorned the Presidentship of AIRF.

Another remarkable personality associated with the Union and whose contributions cannot be forgotten is late Umraomal Purohit. He was the general secretary of the WREU for 42 years and also former president of AIRF. He was Secretary Staff side JCM for 25 years and first Asain President of International transport Workers Federation (ITF) for 8 years (1998-2006) "The WREU has been a champion of Railwaymen since 1920 and we will keep striving to stay true to that reputation and the lessons we have learnt from the late Umraomal Purohit," added WREU general secretary JR Bhosale.