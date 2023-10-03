World Culture Festival concludes: Over 1 million gather for a global celebration of cultures, faiths, making a noise for peace, in a polarized world

Bengaluru – The three-day World Culture Festival 2023 concluded on a high note, with vibrant performances from South Asia, Latin America and Caribbean islands, also as several interfaith leaders took to the stage to pray, in their unique ways, for global peace, making a call for rising above hate and bigotry.

Over the last three days, over a million people from 180 countries descended at the iconic National Mall in Washington DC in a historic gathering of humanity with an aim to send out a single message of belongingness and brotherhood; to celebrate human diversity through dance, music, meditation and culture.

The event was replete with shared moments of human connection, solidarity and upliftment of human spirit. Among the festival’s most memorable moments were a poignant minute of prayer for the people of Ukraine, led by Gurudev, after a heart-felt recital from Ukrainian contingent. Yet another one was a thousand people enjoying a yoga flow and yogic wisdom at the Lincoln Memorial with Gurudev. People swayed; waved flags as Skip Marley (Bob Marley’s celebrated grandson) performed the iconic One Love; a lively performance from Go-go band had everyone, from the dignitaries to the festival goers grooving to the lively beats in joy and celebration. In another historic moment, heartfelt prayers from diverse faith leaders for peace in the world touched a chord with everyone present.

Juan Carlos-Teres, the MP of Colombia, drew a roaring applause from the attendees when he shared, "Gurudev, there is one country in the world that has to be in total gratitude with you - mine. Because you decided to come to Bogota, meet with our president, and then go to Havana. You convinced the rebels of the FARC to walk the path of nonviolence."

This event also brought together 17,000 artists; more than 60 performances representing diverse cultures and traditions from across the world; and global leaders from the world of business, politics and religion who shared their vision for a more co-operative and interdependent global community.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar at WCF 2023 Day 1 |

“There is goodness inherent in us, and that needs to come up, and that comes when we realize we are one world family,” said global humanitarian and spiritual master, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during his address.”

A glimpse of India’s cultural canvas, the festival featured ‘Panchabhootam’ represented through 5 Indian classical dance forms- Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniattam, and symphony of 250 instrumentalists playing Sitar, Veena, Tabla, Mridangam, flute, Ghatam and Violin; a spirited 10,000-strong Garba performance, high-energy Bhangra with 200 artists, Kashmiri folk dance, and 200 Chenda drummers. Global performances included mesmerizing dances from Africa, Japan, the Middle East, the Caribbean Islands, Argentina, Nepal, the Slavic countries, and Mongolia. It also showcased a spectacular ensemble of 1,000 Chinese-American vocalists and dancers, a heartfelt performance from Pakistan, Latin American dances, Sri Lankan drum and dance, and Nepalese cultural presentations. "This is overwhelming and so beautiful. We grew with this experience," shared Beena Mohan, choreographer of the Mohiniyattam performance.

"Gurudev, you have created a microcosm of the global family," said Shri Ramnath Kovind, Former President of India, talking about the diverse representation of geographies and people at the WCF.

Honorable S. Jaishankar, Minister of external affairs of India at the 4th Edition of The Art of Living's World Culture Festival 2023 |

Among the notable attendees were former President of India Sri Ramnath Kovind, Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, H.E. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, former speaker of Lok Sabha, Hon. Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General; D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mr. Hakubun Shimomura, MP, Japan, Eric Solheim, former UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNEP, and other statesmen(extended list of dignitaries is given in the link above.)

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, asserted, "This gathering represents a powerful affirmation that humanity is above all divisions. We must work together to build a world where peace and harmony prevail.”

H.E. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, further added, "Unity is not a choice but a necessity. Events like the World Culture Festival 2023 remind us that we are part of a shared destiny."

Interfaith leaders from diverse backgrounds came together at the festival to share a common message of unity, compassion, and collective responsibility for global peace efforts. Faith leaders included Bhai Sahib Satpal Singh Khalsa, Ambassador of Sikh Dharma- USA & Chief Religious and Spiritual Authority of Sikh Religion- Western Hemisphere, Rabbi Sharon Anisfeld, President of Hebrew College, and Ms. Sousan Abadian, Zoroastrian Faith Leader, among others.

Sharing his wisdom, venerable Bhai Sahib Satpal Singh Khalsa, said, "We must recognize the common thread that binds us all, transcending boundaries and beliefs. Unity and compassion are the path to lasting peace.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)