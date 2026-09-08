What To Expect At GamingCon Bharat 2026: From The Versus Experience To Live Football Screenings, Indie Games, Cosplay And More | File photo

Mumbai: GamingCon Bharat is returning to Mumbai on October 17 and 18, 2026, with far more than an exhibition floor. Following a 2025 edition that welcomed over 15,000 visitors, the third edition is scaling up with free-play zones, esports, fighting games, indie titles, board gaming, cosplay, creators, merchandise and more.

Whether you're a competitive gamer, casual player, fighting game fanatic, indie game explorer, board game enthusiast or simply someone who loves gaming culture, here is what you can expect at GamingCon Bharat 2026.

Come To Play, Not Just Watch

The first thing visitors can expect is gaming everywhere.

GamingCon will feature free-play zones with PC, console and mobile games, giving visitors the chance to challenge friends, try something new and get straight into the action.

Alongside free play, the festival will feature high-energy esports action, bringing competitive gaming to the floor.

Football Fans, We Haven't Forgotten About You

For those who follow the beautiful game as closely as they follow their favourite titles, GamingCon Bharat 2026 has a reveal in store. One of the biggest football leagues in the world is bringing live match screenings to the festival floor, turning GamingCon into a destination for football fans as much as gamers.

Details are still under wraps, but expect big screens, big crowds and match-day energy woven right into the weekend.

Because at GamingCon, the action isn't limited to consoles and controllers.

Fighting Game Fans, Get Ready For The Versus Experience

For fans who prefer their gaming with a little more competition, The Versus Experience is bringing a dedicated fighting game experience to GamingCon Bharat 2026.

Built around the energy and community of fighting games, the experience will give fans a space to face off against other players and experience the competitive culture surrounding some of gaming's most iconic fighting titles.

Whether you know every combo by heart or are still figuring out which button does what, The Versus Experience puts you in the middle of the action.

Find Your Next Favourite Game At IndieVerse

One of the best parts of any gaming festival is discovering something unexpected.

That is where IndieVerse comes in.

GamingCon's indie games showcase will bring selected Indian independent developers directly onto the expo floor, giving visitors the opportunity to play upcoming games, meet developers and discover new titles from India's emerging game development community.

For players, it is a chance to discover games before they become the next big thing. For developers, it is an opportunity to put their work directly into the hands of thousands of players.

IndieVerse is one area you will want to keep an eye on.

Not All Gaming Happens On A Screen

This year, GamingCon is also opening its doors to a different kind of gaming audience through its partnership with MeepleCon, India's largest board game convention.

MeepleCon will bring tabletop gaming into the GamingCon experience, with board games, tournaments, new releases, playtesting, workshops, designers and communities coming together across the weekend.

Whether you're a seasoned board gamer or someone asking "Okay, but how do I win?", there will be plenty of opportunities to sit down, pick a game and get involved.

The Cosplay Floor Is Going To Be A Different Kind Of Chaos

GamingCon is also a celebration of the characters, worlds and fandoms that make gaming culture what it is.

The cosplay experience will bring fans and creators together, with cosplay competitions giving participants a chance to bring their favourite characters to life.

Expect elaborate costumes, creative interpretations, plenty of photos and a lot of characters walking around NESCO that you definitely won't see on your average Mumbai commute.

Come For The Games, Stay For The Culture

And then there is everything that happens between the matches.

Visitors can explore gaming merchandise and collectibles, meet creators, discover new brands, interact with communities and experience live entertainment across the festival floor.

You might arrive for one game, discover a new creator, join a tournament or stumble upon an entirely new part of gaming.

There is no single way to experience GamingCon.

And If You're Into The Business Of Gaming...

While the main floor is built for players and fans, GamingCon will also bring together the people shaping the future of the industry through the Level Up Conference.

The conference will bring developers, publishers, creators, investors, industry leaders and policymakers together for conversations around India's gaming ecosystem and its future.

With its third edition expanding across gaming, esports, tabletop, indie games, cosplay, creators and interactive experiences, GamingCon Bharat 2026 is designed to give every kind of gamer something to get excited about.

The festival takes place on October 17–18, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai.

Exclusive Offer For FPJ Readers & Viewers

FPJ readers and viewers can get an exclusive 10% discount on GamingCon Bharat 2026 passes.

Use code FPJ10 while booking your passes.

Two days. A whole lot of games. One massive gaming community.

The doors are opening soon. What are you playing first?