Vattikuti Foundation To Host NeuroNext Forum In Mumbai, Experts To Discuss Non Invasive Treatment Options For Parkinson’s & Tremors

Forum To Focus On New Brain Treatment Technologies. |

Mumbai: The Vattikuti Foundation will organise the NeuroNext Forum in Mumbai on March 14, 2026, to highlight new non-invasive treatment options for neurological movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor.

The event will be held at Novotel Mumbai International Airport and aims to bring together neurologists, neurosurgeons, clinicians and healthcare leaders to discuss emerging technologies and new treatment pathways for patients suffering from neurological conditions.

Patient And Doctor Sessions Planned

The forum will start at 4:00 PM with an interactive session for patients and caregivers. This session will allow them to directly speak with doctors, ask questions and understand treatment options.

Later, at 7:30 PM, a scientific discussion exclusively for doctors will take place. This session will focus on deeper medical discussions, clinical knowledge sharing and peer learning among healthcare professionals.

Participants who are interested can register by searching “Vattikuti Foundation NeuroNext” online or by calling +91 9521781998.

Focus On MR Guided Focused Ultrasound

A key topic at the forum will be MR guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), a modern technology used to treat certain neurological conditions without surgery.

This method uses focused ultrasound waves guided by real-time MRI scans to target specific areas in the brain. Because it does not require surgical cuts, it can help reduce recovery time and lower treatment complexity.

Experts believe such technologies may offer patients faster recovery and more cost-effective treatment options compared to traditional surgical procedures.

Growing Need For Better Treatment Options

Neurological movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor affect many patients in India and can seriously impact their daily lives.

Many patients need long-term treatment and medication to manage symptoms. Technologies like MRgFUS are being explored as alternative treatment options that may improve patient outcomes.

Foundation Promoting Advanced Medical Technologies

Dr. Mahendra Bhandari, CEO of the Vattikuti Foundation, said neurological care is moving towards treatments that are more precise, less invasive and focused on patient comfort.

According to him, technologies like MR guided Focused Ultrasound represent an important change in the treatment of movement disorders as they allow targeted therapy without surgery.

Mr. Abhi Vattikuti, Vice President of the foundation, said the organisation’s goal is to promote medical innovation through education, collaboration and knowledge sharing among healthcare professionals.

Expanding Access To Advanced Care

The Vattikuti Foundation has also supported the introduction of MR guided Focused Ultrasound technology at leading medical institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi and CMC Vellore.

Through such initiatives, the foundation aims to increase awareness, support research and improve training for doctors so that more patients can benefit from advanced treatment technologies.