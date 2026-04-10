Vantara Foundation Day: One Year After Inauguration By Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Many Animals Restored To Health And Returned To The Wild

Jamnagar (Gujarat), 2nd March 2026: On Vantara Foundation Day, marking one year since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vantara reflects on a year of measurable impact in wildlife rescue, advanced medical care, and science-led conservation. Founded by Anant Mukesh Ambani, Vantara has restored thousands of rescued wild animals to health across species, including big cats, reptiles, primates, birds, and other mammals. Over the past year, its veterinary teams have carried out various complex surgical procedures and rewilded various animals into their natural habitats, while also returning some animals to the wild following rescue, treatment, and recovery.

In its first year, Anant Ambani has received the prestigious Global Humane Award for his remarkable global contribution to wildlife care and conservation, underscoring a commitment to compassionate, science-led conservation. Vantara’s work has also been recognized internationally through memberships with EARAZA and SEAZA, Global Humane Conservation Certification, and the Prani Mitra Award 2025. Beyond recognition, the organisation has focused on building lasting impact, training hundreds of veterinarians in conservation medicine, hosting more than 50 national and international knowledge-sharing events, and engaging thousands of children through outreach programmes designed to inspire the next generation of conservation stewards.

Over the past year, Vantara has rescued animals from distressed and exploitative conditions, while providing world-class veterinary care and long-term, specialised support to over 250 elephants rescued from logging, circuses, rides and begging, many living with arthritis and other age-related ailments. Vantara also provides ongoing care for thousands of crocodiles rescued from overcrowded facilities. With support extending globally as well as across India, Vantara reflects a globally engaged conservation model grounded in compassion, welfare and science.

Designated as the National Referral Centre for Wildlife (West Zone), Vantara has strengthened India’s One Health ecosystem by integrating wildlife health into broader disease surveillance and coordinated response systems. Its scientific backbone includes Scientific Laboratory and 11 satellite laboratories, supported by over 70 specialists and processing more than 2,000 diagnostic samples daily, with capabilities spanning bio-banking, next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, pathology, parasitology and toxicology.

Supporting over thousands of animals daily, Vantara produces 1,56,000 kg of high-quality nutrition through fully automated systems, delivered through 50 temperature-controlled vehicles and managed by 200 qualified professionals, supported by more than 1,000 farmers cultivating fodder and animal feed. This scale of integrated care is matched by a 200-member round-the-clock response team that has supported over 50 international rescue operations and 15 Wildlife Rapid Response and Rescue Team deployments.

Conservation is ultimately about giving species a second chance at survival. Over the past year, structured breeding and rewilding programmes have helped restore hope for a large number of endangered species. Among the most meaningful milestones was the release of 53 spotted deer into Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in partnership with the Gujarat Forest Department, as well as the snake-necked turtle rewilding initiative in Indonesia. Each of these efforts reflects Vantara’s deep commitment to science-led ecosystem restoration and the careful, compassionate return of wildlife to their natural homes.

When devastating floods struck Punjab, Vantara stood alongside affected communities, supporting humanitarian and disaster response efforts that safeguarded thousands of animals and supported over one million people. This response reinforced a simple but powerful truth: ecological resilience and human wellbeing are deeply interconnected, and caring for one means caring for the other.

One year after its inauguration, Vantara has grown into an integrated, science-led conservation ecosystem, advancing rescue, research, rewilding, and community engagement at scale. At its heart remains a clear and compassionate mission: to create measurable conservation impact that protects wildlife, strengthens communities, and contributes to a more sustainable future in India and around the world.