Uttarakhand: Tehri Lake Becoming New Attraction Center of Destination, International Acro Festival To Start From Nov 24

Dehradun: Tehri Lake is the fastest emerging new destination in the tourism map of Uttarakhand. This place is proving to be a favorite for adventure tourism lovers. This is the reason why various events are being organized here regularly by the state government under Destination Uttarakhand. In this series, International Tehri Acro Festival 2023 is going to be organized in Tehri Lake from 24 to 28 November.

The state government is making continuous efforts to encourage adventure sports in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami says that the state government is working with full dedication to give global recognition to Destination Uttarakhand. He said that new events are being organized daily by the state government to make Uttarakhand a leader in the field of adventure tourism sports. The International Acro Festival to be organized in Tehri Lake will establish new dimensions in this direction.

135 pilots from India and abroad will participate

In November, the state is going to host the International Acro Festival 2023 for the first time in Tehri Lake. Tehri Acro Festival 2023 will begin on November 24 and end on November 28. 35 international pilots and 100 Indian pilots will participate to compete in this thrilling event. Many adventurous activities like acro flying, synchro flying, wing suit flying, de-bagging will be seen in this event.

Tehri District Tourism Officer Atul Bhandari said that for the first time an international level event is going to be organized in Tehri Lake, in which players from India and abroad will participate. He told that during the event, famous bands like Euphoria, Pandavas will also perform in the evening.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council wrote this...

Experience the breathtaking Tehri Acro Festival featuring a gathering of over 150 awe-inspiring aerial acrobats, scheduled to take place from November 24-28, 2023. Prepare to be mesmerized as these talented artists showcase their remarkable skill, strength and artistic finesse. This extraordinary event promises an unforgettable atmosphere that will leave you completely mesmerized. Don't miss this sensational opportunity – mark your calendars and be part of this unforgettable celebration.