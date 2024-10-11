 Union Minister Of State Kirti Vardhan Singh's Efforts Pay Off As African Elephant 'Shankar' Roams Free in Enclosure
Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh's efforts to improve the health and habitat of the African elephant 'Shankar' are showing results. On Friday, 'Shankar' was freed from his chains and seen walking actively in his enclosure.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
article-image

Union Minister of State, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, shared a video of the elephant 'Shankar' on his social media handle on X stating, "Following my visit to the zoo on 9th October and meeting with 'Shankar', the lone African elephant, we brought together the Ministry of Environment, Team Vantara from Jamnagar and the expert veterinary doctors. I am happy to share that ‘Shankar' is finally free from chains. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the team—that includes Neeraj, Yaduraj, Dr. Adrian from South Africa, Michael from the Philippines —rehabilitation is progressing as per the action plan.

Union Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh's efforts to improve Shankar's physical health are finally paying off. Following his instructions, the team monitored Shankar's behavior around the clock, with veterinary doctors and trained mahouts working to calm him.

On October 11, the team successfully freed Shankar from his chains—without the use of medication. Experts stated that Shankar's behavior will be closely observed for the next two to three days, and the zoo's current mahouts will undergo training to ensure smooth interaction with him.

After thoroughly studying Shankar's behavior and routine, a personalized diet plan will be developed, along with a detailed schedule of activities to keep him engaged throughout the day. Shri Singh also spoke with mahout Michael from the Philippines via video conferencing to check on Shankar's progress. On Friday, Shankar appeared noticeably more relaxed than before.

