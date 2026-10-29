UK Universities Expand Presence In India, British Council Highlights Push For Future-Ready Talent

UK universities are expanding into India |

Mumbai: The growing presence of British universities in India is expected to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in education, research and innovation, while creating new opportunities for Indian students to access international education.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, highlighted these developments while addressing the CII Global Education Summit, emphasising the importance of developing future-ready talent through international partnerships.

UK Expansion

Aligned with the India–UK Vision 2035, leading British institutions, including the Universities of Aberdeen, York and Bristol, are establishing campuses in India, including Mumbai.

These campuses are expected to bring globally recognised academic programmes closer to Indian students, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, computer science, data science, fintech and business.

The expansion reflects growing educational cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, with an emphasis on equipping students with skills relevant to evolving industry requirements.

Industry Collaboration

Parruck stressed that multidisciplinary learning and stronger collaboration between educational institutions and industry would play an important role in advancing India's higher education ambitions.

She highlighted the need for academic programmes that combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills, helping students prepare for changing workplace demands and emerging technologies.

Greater engagement between universities and businesses could also support innovation, research partnerships and workforce development.

Education Vision

The CII Global Education Summit brought together representatives from industry, academia, government and international institutions to discuss the future of education and skills development.

Held under the theme "Education 2035: Designing Talent for a Transformative Future," the summit focused on strengthening educational systems to meet future economic and technological challenges.

The discussions highlighted the importance of international cooperation, innovation and industry-oriented education in preparing India's next generation of professionals for an increasingly competitive global economy.