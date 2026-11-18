Udhna Railway Station Gets India's Largest Passenger Holding Facility; 10,224-Sq-Metre Centre Can Accommodate 15,000 Travellers |

For thousands of workers and families living in Surat, Udhna railway station is an important connection to their hometowns in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states. During festivals and holidays, passenger numbers rise sharply, placing considerable pressure on waiting areas, platforms and station approaches.

Earlier experiences of overcrowding exposed a recurring challenge. Operating additional trains was important, but managing passengers before boarding required equal attention. Temporary holding arrangements provided immediate support, yet the station needed a permanent facility capable of accommodating large gatherings in an organised manner.

The response was the Udhna Yatri Suvidha Kendra, developed to make passenger management more structured and predictable.

From Planning to Permanent Infrastructure

Despite challenging monsoon conditions and difficult soil conditions, the facility was completed in approximately five months and opened on 31 October 2026.

Spread across 10,224 square metres, the centre can accommodate approximately 15,000 passengers at a time. Western Railway describes it as India’s largest passenger holding facility of its kind. An existing 2,550-square-metre holding area provides additional space.

The development introduced a dedicated system for managing passengers before they reach the platforms.

A Different Approach to Waiting and Boarding

The centre has separate pre-ticketing, ticketing and post-ticketing zones. Passengers can complete ticketing requirements and wait in designated holding areas before proceeding towards their trains.

This arrangement helps regulate movement and reduces pressure on platforms and station approaches during busy periods.

The facility includes 10 ticket counters, covered waiting spaces, seating arrangements for senior citizens and Divyangjan, separate toilets, a baby-feeding room and RO-filtered drinking water.

Passenger comfort is supported by 32 HVLS fans, while electronic train displays, signage and a public announcement system with 146 speakers provide travel information.

Technology Behind Passenger Management

Monitoring is another important part of the Udhna model.

The centre has 55 CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition and video analytics. A dedicated war room supports continuous monitoring, allowing railway personnel to coordinate passenger movement and boarding arrangements.

Lighting, fire-safety provisions and emergency management measures further support station operations.

The Festive Season Test

The newly developed arrangements were put to use during the Diwali–Chhath travel period.

Between 1 and 15 November 2026, around 7 lakh passengers boarded trains from Udhna. Western Railway operated 62 special trains, predominantly unreserved, alongside 136 regular trains from the station.

The figures demonstrate the scale of passenger movement that the station must accommodate during periods of increased demand.

Railway Staff and Train Facilities Receive Appreciation

A passenger travelling towards Uttar Pradesh appreciated the assistance and behaviour of railway personnel.

He said he faced no difficulty during boarding and described the staff’s conduct as very good. “The staff behaved very well. I faced no difficulty,” he stated.

The passenger also appreciated the cleanliness inside the train, confirmed that the fans were functioning and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

A Solution Beyond the Festive Season

The significance of the Udhna Railway Model extends beyond managing seasonal passenger gatherings.

By combining permanent holding infrastructure, essential facilities, surveillance and coordinated operations, Western Railway has established a system designed to address recurring passenger-management needs.

Udhna’s experience offers an important lesson for other busy stations: managing large passenger gatherings requires planning not only for train operations, but also for every stage before boarding.[