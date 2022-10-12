Titan rolls out ‘Go Green’ initiative to plant 1 lakh trees through Marathon relay-run |

Mumbai: Titan Company of Tata Group launches ‘Go Green’ initiative to plant 1lakh+ trees with the aim to responsibly own the environment and to build a better, greener and cleaner future for generations to come.

Titan kick started the sustainable movement, ‘Go Green’ initiative in a unique way through a Marathon Relay run with a collective pledge to plant trees along the route from Pantnagar to Bengaluru.

Under the ‘Go Green’ initiative, the company will be running a series of plantation drives in partnership with the NGO, ‘BiotaSoil Foundation’, Tata Motors and Tata Power.

Mr. C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited, said, "The initiative is launched with the view to influence and infuse a sustainable mindset through a collaborative pledge."

Titan urges everyone to be a part of Titan’s ‘Go Green’ journey in three simple ways:

#1 Be a part of the tree plantation drive

#2 Sponsor one or more trees

#3 Take a pledge and make small significant changes

Mr. N. E. Sridhar, AVP & Head, Corporate Sustainability, said, ‘’We at Titan Company have always taken conscious and consistent efforts to embed sustainability in our end-to-end operations. As a responsible organisation and with the launch of our ‘Go Green’ initiative, collaborating with our partners and stakeholders, we aim to bring awareness on climate change and encourage the adoption of processes and practices that promote sustainability.”