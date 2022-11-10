Time2Grow with the Government of Maharashtra, is organizing the 14th 'The Education Summit' on November 11 | File

Time2Grow, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, is organizing the 14th 'The Education Summit' on November 11 at Hotel Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

In this conference, programs related to school education, honouring and distribution of prizes, expo and networking will be organized. Several eminent teachers, government dignitaries and industry leaders will grace the summit.

The Chief Guest of the conference will be Shri Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Minister of School Education, Government of Maharashtra. He will be discussing about all the development works the government is doing in the field of education.

Giving details of the conference, Dr Shashi Pandey Sharma, Co-Founder and Vice President, Time2Grow, said that this conference is for Ed-Tech organizations and startups to showcase their latest Ed-Tech range of products and services to the bigwigs of the education fraternity, and would be an excellent opportunity to generate interest among key stakeholders.

She also said that the guidance given to the attendees here and discussions on various topics, exhibitions, presentations etc. will prove helpful in finding new avenues of success for them.

Apart from representatives of the State Government and Time2Grow, reputed companies like Valuable Edutainment, The Ultimate Knowledge (TUK), KidEx etc. would be participating in the summit.