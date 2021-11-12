Thinkly partners with Free Press Journal for a content-driven social space

Thinkly, a new age knowledge platform and one of the torch-bearers of India’s social media 2.0 story has entered into a unique partnership with Free Press Journal, one of the most reputed and respected newspapers in India.

While, Thinkly is a pure play content platform where the “Mobile First” generation can easily discover unadulterated content and hitherto undiscovered voices all under one roof. On the other hand , FPJ is one of India’s oldest newspapers with a strong legacy of quality journalism with objective and unbiased opinions on the issues that impact our daily lives.

With the partnership, Thinkly & FPJ will together enable a new generation of digital savvy knowledge seekers to discover curated content from thought-provoking thinkers, writers, journalists, academicians, and subject-matter experts on the Thinkly App.

Speaking on this association, Abhishek Karnani, Director of FPJ, said, "FPJ has always stood for quality journalism and objective and unbiased opinions on the issues that impact our daily lives. Over the years we have built a strong relationship with our loyal users. This partnership with Thinkly enables us to reach out to a relatively unexplored audience of digital first users for us and give them a first-hand experience of the FPJ brand of quality journalism. We see this as a wonderful unison of good solid content with a new age media platform thus auguring in a new wave of journalism”

Vivek Saxena, Co-founder CEO, Thinkly, said, “We are building a content platform that will give voice to a new generation of creators to freely share their perspectives in a safe and troll free manner. At the same time, we aim to become a one stop digital knowledge hub where users can discover under one roof the best quality content from experts and thought leaders. In this regard, we are truly excited to join hands with FPJ whom we regard as one of the most credible media brands in India. We were looking for a Legacy partner with strong journalistic experience and no other partner could have fitted the bill better for us given their width and depth of coverage.”

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 03:02 PM IST