The Indian Edit Debuts At Melbourne Fashion Week, Showcases Indian Designers And Cultural Heritage In Australia

The Indian Edit debuted at Melbourne Fashion Week. |

Melbourne: Indian fashion, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship took centre stage as The Indian Edit made its debut at Melbourne Fashion Week on October 19. Held at Kensington Town Hall, the inaugural event celebrated contemporary Indian design while strengthening cultural connections between India and Australia.

The event brought together designers, entrepreneurs and creative professionals, offering a platform to showcase India's growing influence on the international fashion industry.

Indian Designers Take Centre Stage

A curated fashion showcase featured collections from Biba, Kulture by K and Paaro Couture, highlighting the diversity, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary appeal of Indian fashion.

The showcase demonstrated how Indian designers are blending cultural heritage with modern aesthetics to appeal to global audiences.

Jasmine Babbar hosted the event and opened the fashion presentation with her Hindi poem, Ghar, celebrating cultural identity and belonging.

Entrepreneurs Discuss Fashion And Identity

The event featured a panel discussion with Meetali Jain of Biba, Amarjeet Sharma of Kulture by K, Priya Ravindra of Punar and Ayushi Dixit of Paaro Couture.

The speakers explored entrepreneurship, cultural representation and the expanding influence of Indian businesses in Australia's fashion ecosystem.

Strengthening India-Australia Creative Ties

The Indian Edit was presented by Molina Asthana, Co-founder of Asian Australian Alliance, and Prerna Karnani of Shaadis and More.

Karnani said bringing Indian and Australian cultures together through Melbourne Fashion Week was particularly fulfilling.

She highlighted how contemporary Indian fashion is becoming increasingly accessible and wearable internationally, creating opportunities for designers.

Greater Recognition For Indian Craftsmanship

Asthana emphasised the importance of recognising India's contribution to global fashion and ensuring Indian craftsmanship receives appropriate credit.

She described the initiative as a significant moment for cultural representation in Melbourne's multicultural creative community.

The inaugural edition aims to establish a lasting platform connecting Indian designers, entrepreneurs and creative businesses with Australia's fashion industry.

Organisers hope the initiative will encourage future collaborations and expand Indian fashion's visibility on international platforms.