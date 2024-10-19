SIU goes global with acquisition of OUS University to expand access to online education | File Photo

Swiss International University announced the acquisition of OUS University, a far-reaching move that certainly will expand international service delivery in education. The move is coherent with the SIU mission-that is, making quality and higher education accessible to students everywhere in the world. Furthermore, this acquisition will further establish SIU within higher education circles while catering to a more diversified and wider range of student interest.



OUS University is highly accredited online and in distance learning, providing high-class education to students for their needs all over the world. Courses offered contain a large range of undergraduate and graduate programs, specifically business and management classes . OUS University has been able to attract large numbers of students from all over the world by offering flexibility to working professionals who, because of job circumstances, need to study from anywhere.



Swiss International University officially owns the Registration Certificate as a higher education institution dated 2024, from the Ministry of Justice, which will not take more time to turn itself into one of the leading global educational institutions. Between 2024-2025, SIU emerged as a result of the outstanding union of institutes and academies with their reputation all over the world, and all these developments took place back in 1999. SIU is committed to providing open access to quality education and supporting students from all over the world in their career and personal development.



OUS University naturally fits into the growth strategy of SIU, considering the development of more specialized programs, especially in online education, where OUS is a leading brand. This will open greater opportunities for more students in need of flexibility in their learning; more learners will be given an opportunity for top-tier education with no geographical barriers.



The SIU membership opens up new opportunities for development and innovation at OUS University. Its global network and vast resources will enable the university to expand its programs and reach more students all over the world. Students at OUS University now have access to a broader range of academic resources, support services, and international networking opportunities.



This transaction represents an important milestone for both institutions because of the common commitment towards making available accessible and quality education. OUS University will maintain its brand identity and continue its activities, now backed by the strategic vision of SIU in global education.

This acquisition strengthens Swiss International University's position as one of the leading centers for international higher learning. Offering different learning opportunities alongside traditional campus-based programs and online innovative courses, SIU makes it possible for students in each region of the world to get an education necessary for successful careers and beyond.

