Suresh Narayanan Chairman Nestle India to Chair IAA IndIAA Awards

"We are delighted that Suresh Narayanan Chairman and Managing Director Nestle India will Chair this elite jury for our prestigious awards for creative excellence. These awards are unique. They are judged only by very senior advertisers, and you cannot enter these awards on your own. A select group of senior editors of trade publications who review advertising everyday, prepare a shortlist, thereby ensuring there are no scam ads here.", Says Avinash Pandey President IAA.

Avinash Pandey President IAA |

Suresh Narayanan Chairman and Managing Director Nestle India , Jury Chair |

The other jury members are:

M R Jyothy (Managing Director, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.),

M R Jyothy (Managing Director, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.) |

Shashank Srivastava (Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd),

Shashank Srivastava (Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd), |

Geetika Mehta (Managing Director, Hershey India)

Geetika Mehta (Managing Director, Hershey India) |

Arun Srinivas (Director and Head - Ads Business., Meta)

Arun Srinivas (Director and Head - Ads Business., Meta) |

Veetika Deoras (Vice President - Brands, Marketing and Data, The Indian Hotels Company Limited)

Veetika Deoras (Vice President - Brands, Marketing and Data, The Indian Hotels Company Limited) |

"In their eighth year now, the IndIAA awards have been recognized as a hallmark of creative excellence in our industry. Since the awards are presented to the co-creators of the work, this event enjoys a very high profile audience of advertisers, creative agencies, media agencies, OOH agencies and PR agencies.", adds Abhishek Karnani, Vice President IAA and Chairperson IndIAA Awards Committee

Abhishek Karnani, Vice President IAA and Chairperson IndIAA Awards Committee |

This year, we are pleased to announce that the prestigious four AFAA Changemakers For Good Awards will also be presented at our event, adding a new and meaningful element to our efforts.

The IndIAAAwards will be presented on 1st. September. Entry is strictly by invitation. Please contact Soumen: secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org