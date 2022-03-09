Sunjay Kapur: A Modern Family Man

Sunjay Kapur has made his mark as one of the most successful businessmen in India, being the chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd. According to Sunjay, a harmonious home environment, emblematic of a Modern Cosmopolitan Family, would be his true legacy. In 2016, Sunjay and Karishma got a divorce through mutual consent, however, being a committed father to Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay chose to co-parent his children with his ex-wife. Sunjay later found love again in Priya Sachdev. In 2017, he married Priya, and soon the family grew to include their son Azarias Kapur. With their children from previous marriages, Sunjay and Priya embraced the unique dynamics of their family. The phrase - yours, mine and ours - couldn’t be truer for the two of them.

According to Sunjay Kapur, marriage is where the family takes its roots, an enduring commitment that teaches one to be selfless while serving their wife and children. It is as much a spiritual and emotional coming together of two people as it is a physical union. The sincere bond of marriage should be respected equally by both partners. Communication, according to Sunjay , is the key to a successful family life. As a parent, several important decisions are taken on behalf of the child and such decisions require mutual understanding and kindness between the parents to reach a wholesome conclusion.

This philosophy of family and understanding is the core of Sunjay’s idea of fatherhood. He believes, by understanding a former partner’s ethos, goals, expectations, a healthy co-parenting relationship can be formed. Karishma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur have provided utmost support, love, and care to their children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, by starting their relationship on a clean slate, as friends and well-wishers. The road to co-parenting is not easy, various changes and improvisations have to be made, as and when the occasions arise. Being in the limelight, they have made sure that no harmful news should hurt their relationship, ensuring that they are rock steady co-parents for their children.

At home with Priya, Sunjay expresses the importance of putting his partner above everything else and giving her his full support. Priya also believes in being by his side more than anything else. They both believe in supporting each other during tough times and getting through the rough patches together, and that marriage requires a commitment to make it last. This compatibility with his wife motivates Sunjay to be a devoted father to all his children and a loyal and caring husband to Priya. Sunjay believes, a father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us forward, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way. His father gave him the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in him, and that’s a lesson Sunjay Kapur carries forward for his own children.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:20 PM IST