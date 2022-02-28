Stalwart in financial crisis counselling, Dr Hiten Mehta bags the Trendsetter 2022 Award

February 28: Hiten Mehta, the founder of Bhavsar & Mehta & co, was honored by the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, with the prestigious Trendsetter 2022 award for his excellent work during the Covid period. Hiten Mehta provided assistance, counseling and services to people experiencing financial difficulties in times of crisis. The was presented to him in a scintillating event organized by Times Applaud (digital news portal) on the 24th of February at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Hiten Mehta, the founder of "Bhavsar & Mehta & Co" (formerly known as Lawmatics), is an NPA, Debt recovery Laws and Taxation Laws, Expert. He is a man of the heart known for lending a helping hand to numerous people needing legal guidance relating to financial management, NPA management, and criminal matters. Over the years, Mehta has transformed people's lives by helping them from start to end by always guiding them to take the right steps and giving proper legal guidance so that they get rid of their financial crises.

Extremely hard working, Hiten carries an enthusiastic personality with zeal to put a smile on others' faces, especially those who are in distress. During the crisis period of Covid 19, when many lost their jobs and faced financial difficulties, Hiten, who had done a doctorate in financial crisis counseling, proved to be their saviour. His counseling saved many from attempting suicide.

Receiving the award, Hiten Mehta said, "I know how it feels when suddenly you lose everything you have earned so far from my personal experience. One feel disgusted and lost. The pandemic period created lot of chaos, uncertainty and confusion in the minds of common people. I feel contented that I was able to help those in needs during this difficult time with my financial advising and counselling and bring them to back on track. I believe difficulties makes you a stronger person and helps you to reconstruct your life more beautifully."

Hiten Mehta's selfless service won him accolades from every corner. Recently he was awarded by the Royal American Society as a Doctorate in Financial Crisis Counselling & also awarded by the Indian Achiever's Award, 2021 for Financial Crises Counselling & Mid-Day Icon Award, 2021.

Mehta also publishes his articles both in English & Gujarati every Wednesday in Mumbai's largest selling Newspaper Mid-Day.

Youtube Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCIAAXtR7MUA1tbWbJP-8WPQ

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:39 PM IST