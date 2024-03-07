Srinivasan Swamy Presented With IAA Global’s Highest Recognition – IAA Golden Compass Award

Mumbai, 6th March, 2024: At the 45th IAA World Congress held in Penang, Malaysia, Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak presented Mr. Srinivasan Swamy with IAA’s most coveted IAA Golden Compass Award. The award honours legends who have significantly contributed to the world stage in the field of marketing, advertising and media industries. This is the first time that this award is being bestowed upon an Indian industry leader. Earlier recipients of this Award include Shelly Lazarus (Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy and Mather), Paul Polman (CEO, Unilever), Paul Rossi (President, Economist Group), Marc Pritchard (Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble), Andrew Robertson (President & CEO, BBDO Worldwide), etc.

Srinivasan Swamy (Popularly known as Sundar Swamy), is the Chairman & Managing Director of R K SWAMY LIMITED, the only integrated marketing services company that will be listed on the main bourses of the Indian Stock Exchanges early next week. He currently holds the position of Chairman for The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) and The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC).

Acknowledging the award received, Mr. Swamy said, “I am happy to receive this most coveted award on behalf of all the professionals in my company as well as the industry who have supported me at work and in my various initiatives over the years. I want to dedicate this award to my father, the late Mr. R.K.Swamy, who once said to me that no amount of time given to the industry is wasted time, since that is the hand that feeds us!”

Advertising veteran Ramesh Narayan, who has worked with Mr. Swamy for several years on various industry projects, said, “Sundar is a leader on steroids. His ability to set tall targets and get things done when the odds are stacked against him is inspiring. His leadership style is inclusive, but he will not brook any slackness from his teammates. It amazes me that he finds quality time for everything despite running a large diverse business. I wish him continued good health and energy as his group embarks on a new journey as a publicly listed entity.”

Mr. Swamy has been a stalwart in the marketing services industry since October 1998 when he first joined the Executive Committee of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). During his tenure in AAAI, he was the architect of an agreement signed with the then Indian Broadcasting Foundation which put agency members and broadcaster members on an equal footing. He is also the only person who served AAAI for three consecutive years as President. Furthermore, as the President of the India Chapter of IAA for four consecutive years, Mr. Swamy revitalized IAA India, establishing it as the most active industry body during his tenure. Under his leadership, he launched two major award events: the IAA Leadership Awards and the IAA IndIAA Awards. Furthermore, India’s most vibrant advertising festival - Goafest, was started under his watch as President.

Mr. Swamy was one of the Founding Members of the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, who served as its Vice Chairman before assuming the role of Chairman. As the first Indian to hold the position of IAA Chairman and World President, he spearheaded initiatives on data privacy, and brought out a twin-volume handbook on data privacy laws across the globe (in collaboration with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance). Under his Chairmanship, the 44th IAA World Congress was hosted in Kochi, India, which is widely regarded as the most successful in IAA's history due to its scale and the calibre of speakers. Mr. Swamy has also served with distinction as Chairman/President of several industrial bodies, such as, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Advertising Club Madras.

Lastly, Mr. Swamy has been actively serving as President/Chairman of two school societies catering to over 6000 children. He also helps run a large quaternary-care multi-discipline charitable hospital and is involved in Vedic education, as well as other social, cultural, and religious activities.