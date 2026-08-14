Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV Unveil A Star-Studded Expert Panel For India Tour Of Sri Lanka |

Mumbai, 14th August 2026: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV have announced their distinguished panel of experts for the upcoming India Tour of Sri Lanka, to be played from August 15 to 27, 2026. The series promises enthralling action as the ICC World Test Championship Final qualification remain at stake with the biggest names in cricket broadcasting further elevating the viewing experience of the fans with their insightful analysis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will make his Test commentary debut during the tour, joining a panel that brings together some of the most recognised voices and former cricketers from India and Sri Lanka. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Angelo Mathews, Russell Arnold and Farveez Maharoof are among those who will be part of the coverage.

The Extraaa Innings panelists will not only provide comprehensive pre-match, mid-innings and post-match analysis but also offer fans a deeper understanding of every key moment from the tour. From squad selection debates and matchups to player performances and series-defining moments, the experts will deliver engaging conversations and in-depth cricketing insights to the millions of fans across the country tuning in to watch the contest.

English

Samir Kochhar, Harsha Bhogle, Arjun Pandit, Sanjay Manjrekar, Angelo Matthews, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Roshan Abeysinghe

Hindi

1st Test: Samir Kocchar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif, Murali Kartik, Vivek Razdan, Paul Valthaty

2nd Test: Gaurav Kapur, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif, Saba Karim, Vivek Razdan, Paul Valthaty

Tamil

o W.V. Raman, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Bhagavathy Prasad, Sudhir Srinivasan, Shailaja Sundar

Telugu:

KS Bharat, Venkatapathy Raju, Ravi Teja, Rakesh Deva, Sandeep Kumar

Kannada:

Venkatesh Prasad, Sujith Somasunder, Sharath HS, Chandramouli Kanavi, Sumanth Bhat

Led by the talismanic Shubman Gill, the Indian team for the Sri Lanka series features a strong mix of new talent and experienced names. Veterans KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will complement the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden India Test call-up while batter Sarfaraz Khan will be making his first appearance in the Test side since November, 2024 with Sai Sudharsan getting ruled out.

Watch India tour of Sri Lanka exclusively on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV starting from August 15, 2026.