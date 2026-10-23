Solaryaan Showcases Hybrid Inverters At REI Expo 2026, Plans 5 GWh Battery Manufacturing Capacity In Gujarat

Solaryaan Stall showcasing Hybrid Inverters and Battery Storage Solutions for Homes, Businesses and Industry at REI Expo in Noida |

Greater Noida: Solaryaan, a clean energy solutions brand of HowD Innovations Pvt. Ltd., is showcasing its hybrid inverters and battery storage solutions at Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026, held from October 22 to 24 in Greater Noida.

The company aims to help households, businesses and industries reduce dependence on grid electricity through integrated solar power and energy storage solutions.

Gujarat Manufacturing Expansion

Solaryaan is planning a 2 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Kadi, Gujarat, targeting 5 GWh battery manufacturing capacity in the next financial year.

The first phase will include 1.2 GWh lithium-ion battery capacity and 2 GW inverter manufacturing capacity.

The expansion forms part of its Solaryaan 2.0 strategy, aimed at transforming the company into an integrated clean energy solutions provider.

New Hybrid Inverters And Battery Solutions

A major attraction at the expo is Solaryaan's All-in-One (AIO) system, combining hybrid inverters and lithium-ion battery storage.

The system offers hybrid inverters ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW, alongside 10 kWh battery storage, enabling households to store solar electricity for later use.

For commercial and industrial customers, Solaryaan is showcasing its 125 kW/241 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), designed for peak demand management, backup power and solar energy storage.

Its wider portfolio includes HV6 and HV12 batteries and DM-series configurations, offering scalable storage capacities between 241.05 kWh and 7.23 MWh.

Focus On Energy Independence

Manoj Patel, Founder and CMD of Solaryaan, said hybrid technology and battery storage are essential for making energy independence practical.

He emphasised developing solutions suited to Indian weather conditions and different customer requirements.

Shalin Botadra, JMD and Co-Founder, said the proposed manufacturing expansion would strengthen domestic clean energy capabilities under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Expanding Distribution Network

Solaryaan currently operates a partner network across 13 Indian states, supporting product availability, installation and after-sales services.

CEO Chirag Patel said regular training programmes and stronger local support would help customers adopt integrated clean energy solutions.

The company is displaying its products at Stall C-259, Hall 14, India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, until October 24.