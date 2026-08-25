SME Governance Summit 2026 To Put Governance At The Heart Of India’s SME Growth Story | File photo

Mumbai: SME Governance Summit 2026 is being hosted by MentorMyBoard on Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at the BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai, under the theme “Building Trusted, Scalable & Sustainable Listed SMEs.” BSE Ltd is Venue Partner and UBCSC is Knowledge Partner. The invitation-only Summit will bring together 200 plus business leaders to discuss, brainstorm on best governance practices for SMEs to scale, grow and access growth capital. Event registration will start from 1:30 PM

India’s SME growth story is entering an important new phase. As more businesses look towards public markets, growth capital and global expansion, the need for stronger governance, transparent systems and institution-building grows with it. The Summit puts one question to the ecosystem: how can Indian SMEs grow from promoter-led businesses into trusted, scalable institutions?

Shri Uday Samant, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, joins as Chief Guest. Mr. Pradip Shah, Chairman and Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Pfizer Limited, is Guest of Honour. Mr. Deep Mani Shah, Chief General Manager at SEBI, heading the Issues and Listing, Corporate Restructuring and Corporate Finance Department, delivers the keynote address.

The programme is built on four strategic themes — Beyond Listing, Investor Confidence, Governance in Action and Building for Scale — delivered through two panel discussions, a fireside chat and four partner insight sessions.

Panel 1, Building Scalable SMEs: From Founder to Institution Builder, brings together Mr. Ganesh Natarajan, Dr. Samish Dalal, Ms. Radha Kirthivasan, Mr. Sridhar Ramachandran and Mr. Mahesh Bhanushali. Panel 2, Local to Glocal: From Indian SME to Global Enterprise, features Mr. Gustavo González and Mr. Adolfo García Estrada Dr. Anuraag Guglaani and Dr. Rajnickant Patel, The fireside chat, The Governance Toolkit and Agentic AI, features Mr. S.P. Shukla, Mr. C.N. Murthy and Mr. Saurabh Shah.

The afternoon also carries the SME Governance Excellence Honours 2026, recognising listed SMEs that have made governance a strategic business priority; a convocation for the graduating WOMB and IDEAL cohorts; and the launch of TULIP — the Trusted Universe of Listed Indian Promoters, an initiative focused on trust and responsible promoter leadership.

The Summit aims to move governance beyond compliance and establish it as an enabler of growth, credibility, scalability and market trust — shifting the ecosystem from raising capital and growing bigger, to building stronger, better-governed and institution-ready enterprises.

“An IPO can provide capital. Governance builds confidence. Strong institutions create sustainable value,” said Divya Momaya, Founder, MentorMyBoard. “Every promoter we meet wants growth capital. Fewer have asked what their board will look like the day after the money lands. That is the question this Summit exists to answer.”

“Governance is no longer a compliance conversation. It is a valuation conversation,” said Saurabh Shah, CEO, UBCSC, knowledge partner and co-host of the Summit.

Event Details

SME Governance Summit 2026

📅 26 August 2026

📍 BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai

🕑 From 2:00 PM, followed by Curated Networking High Tea

Theme: Building Trusted, Scalable & Sustainable Listed SMEs

Hosted by: MentorMyBoard & UBCSC