SMARTIES India 2026 Shortlist Celebrates Marketing That Drives Innovation & Business Impact

Jury chairs Rajneet Kohli of HUL, Geetika Mehta of Nivea, Sairam Krishnamurthy of Bombay Shirts Company with Moneka Khurana of MMA India raise a toast to the shortlist culmination and jury process. |

Mumbai: Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) today announced the SMARTIES India 2026 shortlist , with 28.8% year-on-year rise in participation and 100+ new submitters joining the program. The expanded field reflects a sharper appetite for work that connects creativity, technology, and media to measurable business impact, giving the jury an elevated evolved body of work to assess.

The momentum was reinforced by the breadth of participation, across 25 SMARTIES categories with more submissions across. The result is a shortlist shaped by a more diverse set of brands, agencies, and marketing partners, and by a market increasingly focused on effectiveness, innovation, and the ability to turn strong ideas into sustained growth.

Entry volumes increased across 80% of comparable categories. Personalization more than doubled, rising by 107.7%, while New Product and / or Service Launch / Re-launch grew by 70.3%; AI-Driven Creative Excellence by 66.7%; Short or Long Form Video by 54.3%; and Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing by 53.8%.

Company and brand-side executives make up 96.7% of the senior jury, spanning consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, automotive, technology, real estate and travel. The panel brings together leaders from established enterprises including HUL, ITC, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Tata companies and Nestlé with founders and executives from newer, growth-oriented businesses such as Bombay Shirt Company, Yoga Bar, Moxie Beauty, NOTO and Lenexis Foodworks.

Jury chair Rajneet Kohli, Executive Director Foods, Hindustan Unilever Limited shared his experience -

“SMARTIES India 2026 showcased work that used data and innovation with purpose, solved consumer problems and proved business impact. Chairing the jury was a privilege; the caliber of work and depth of exchange were exceptional.”

The shortlist reveals a clear shift in where marketing effectiveness is concentrating:

AI-labelled categories account for 16.1% of finalist listings, signalling that AI is now a material part of the effectiveness conversation.

Commerce, retail and conversion categories represent 13.8% of finalist listings, showing how closely brand building is now tied to transaction and growth.

Shortlisted entries appearing across multiple categories account for 42% of finalist listings, suggesting that the strongest ideas are increasingly built to work across objectives and channels.

Moneka Khurana, Managing Director and Board Member, MMA India said -

“The strongest marketing today doesn’t choose between creativity and impact. It delivers both. SMARTIES shortlist each year raised the bar for excellence and acts as a compass to show where the industry is headed.”

Beyond the categories, SMARTIES India 2026 expands the Industry Awards with four new honours: Juror’s Choice Award of the Year, National Advertiser of the Year, Local Brand of the Year and Specialist Agency of the Year. The additions recognise sustained effectiveness across organisations, specialist capabilities and brand leadership, rather than only the performance of a single campaign.

The shortlist was selected through a multi-stage review by senior leaders across brands, agencies, media, platforms, and marketing technology. The Grand Jury then assessed the work against strategy, execution, creative quality, and business impact.

Jury Chair Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India added -

“SMARTIES shows where marketing is moving. The strongest work stayed true to consumer behaviour, cultural context and the brand, while proving business impact. Chairing the jury was as much about listening and learning as evaluating.”

Shortlisted work will be examined at MMA SMARTIES Unplugged India 2026 on 9 October at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai. Jury leaders and practitioners will explore the strategic choices, execution, and measurement behind the work. Winners will be announced at the SMARTIES India Gala later that evening.