Shri Shivjanmotsav Sohala Triumphantly Celebrated At Shri Ayodhya Dham |

Ayodhya: The spirit of devotion and cultural heritage resonated through the sacred grounds of Shri Ayodhya Dham as the esteemed Untouched India Foundation orchestrated a grand celebration of Shri Shivjanmotsav Sohala on Thursday, 28th March 2024.

The event, graced by an illustrious array of guests, witnessed a captivating program brimming with motivational and cultural performances. From soul-stirring renditions of Gondhal, Bharud to dramatic enactments depicting pivotal moments in history, including the Shivjanmotsav and the valorous episode of Killing of Afzal Khan, the program showcased the richness of India's cultural tapestry.

Among the distinguished guests were His Highness, the Prince from the Royal Maratha Family of Thanjavur, revered saints representing various mutts in Ayodhya, and the esteemed Mayor of Ayodhya. Notably, Shri Champat Rai, in a groundbreaking gesture, extended his greetings digitally, underscoring the event's significance on a national scale.

Following the captivating stage performances, a majestic procession featuring the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj enthralled the audience. Accompanied by the resounding beats of Sanknaad and Damru Vadan, the Palkhi carried the essence of valor and righteousness to the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Here, amidst an atmosphere charged with reverence, the deity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was reverently ushered into the Garbhagriha, marking a historic moment as the first-ever Shivjanmotsav celebrated in Ayodhya. It also marked the inaugural darshan of Shri Ram Lala by a Chhatrapati, a momentous occasion commemorating the convergence of two timeless legacies.

In expressing heartfelt gratitude, Krishnchandra Adal, President of the Untouched India Foundation, extended sincere thanks to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for their unwavering support and encouragement in realizing this monumental celebration.