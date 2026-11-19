Shri Rajkumar Wankhede Takes Over As Additional General Manager, Central Railway |

Shri Rajkumar Wankhede has taken charge as Additional General Manager of Central Railway.

He is an Officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) from the 1990 batch. Before taking over as Additional General Manager, Central Railway, he was serving as Additional General Manager, North Central Railway.

Shri Rajkumar Wankhede is a Civil Engineering Graduate from Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad and M.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Mumbai.

He has more than 36 years of rich and varied experience across Indian Railways, Construction organizations, RITES and the Metro sector.

During his distinguished career, he has served in several important capacities across various Divisions, including Ratlam and Vadodara Divisions of Western Railway, Nanded Division of South-Central Railway and Zonal Railways along with Construction Organizations of Western Railway, Central Railway, North Central Railway, RITES and Nagpur Metro, among others. During his tenure in the Construction Organization of Western Railway, he was instrumental in initiating and institutionalizing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts as well as consultancy contracts.

In the construction sector, he has been associated with the execution of several prestigious railway infrastructure projects, including tunnels and a large number of important and high-level bridges under New Line, Doubling and Multi-tracking projects across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. His technical expertise and project management capabilities have contributed substantially to the development and strengthening of railway infrastructure across these regions. His association with Nagpur Metro as Project Head provided him with valuable exposure to complex urban transportation infrastructure & metro construction.

In his new capacity as Additional General Manager, Shri Rajkumar Wankhede is poised to leverage his extensive experience to further the development and increase efficiency of Central Railway.