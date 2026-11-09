SDG Goals In Education: Big Challenge Before India | Representational Image

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by the United Nations in 2015, represent a global commitment to build a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable world by 2030. Among the seventeen goals, SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 8 (Decent Workand Economic Growth) are closely interconnected. Quality education creates skilled and responsible citizens, while decent employment transforms educational achievements into economic prosperity. For a country like India, with the world's largest youth population, the successful realization of these two goals will determine not only national development but also global progress.

As the world enters the final phase of the 2030 Agenda, an important question arises: Where does India stand today? The answer is encouraging in many respects, but it also highlights several areas requiring urgent attention.

Progress Towards SDG 4: Quality Education:

SDG 4 aims to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all." No doubt, India has made good strides in expanding access to education over the last decade. The implementation of the National Education Policy NEP 2020 has provided a comprehensive roadmap for educational transformation. The policy emphasizes holistic learning, multidisciplinary education, digital technologies, vocational education, foundational literacy, targets for bringing dropouts back into the system, and flexibility in higher education. These reforms align closely with the objectives of SDG 4. India has achieved significant improvements in school enrolment. According to recent government data, more than twenty-four crore students are enrolled in schools. Dropout rates at the elementary level have declined considerably, while transition rates between different stages of schooling have improved. Higher education enrolment has also increased substantially, rising from about 3.4 crore students in 2014-15 to nearly 4.5 crore in 2023-24, with the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) reaching around 30%. Infrastructure in schools has also witnessed impressive improvement. A large majority of schools now have electricity, drinking water, sanitation facilities, and trained teachers. Internet connectivity and availability of computers have expanded significantly, although considerable regional disparities remain. Teacher training has improved as well. More than 90% of primary school teachers now possess the required professional qualifications, contributing to better classroom practices. Gender parity has also improved, particularly in higher education, where female participation has increased steadily.

Persistent Challenges in Education:

Despite these achievements, India still faces several obstacles before

SDG 4 can be fully realized. The most significant concern is “learning outcomes.” Increased enrolment does not necessarily translate into quality learning. National and international assessments continue to show that many students struggle with foundational reading, writing, and mathematical skills. Learning losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have further widened educational inequalities. Regional disparities remain substantial. Educational outcomes vary considerably across states, districts, and between rural and urban areas. Children from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, tribal communities, migrant families, and children with disabilities continue to face barriers to quality education. The digital divide presents another challenge. Although digital education has expanded rapidly, access to reliable internet, computers, and digital devices remains uneven, especially in rural India. Technology can bridge educational gaps only when equitable access is ensured. Higher education also faces issues relating to quality, employability, research output, faculty development, and international competitiveness. While enrolment has increased, ensuring excellence remains an ongoing challenge. Further, gross enrolment ratio (GER) remains low compared to many other countries of the world.

Progress Towards SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth:

SDG 8 seeks to promote sustained economic growth, productive employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, and decent work for all. India's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and continues to rank among the fastest-growing major economies. Now India ranks sixth largest economy in the world. Economic reforms, digital transformation, startup promotion, infrastructure development, and manufacturing initiatives have generated new opportunities across sectors.

The Startup India initiative, Digital India, Skill India Mission, Make in India, and PM Vishwakarma Scheme have collectively strengthened entrepreneurship and skill development. India has emerged as one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, generating employment opportunities in technology, healthcare, fintech, education, logistics, and renewable energy. The labour market has shown improvement in several indicators. Financial inclusion has expanded dramatically through Jan Dhan accounts, digital payments, and broader banking access. Skill development has become a national priority. Numerous vocational education and apprenticeship programmes aim to prepare young people for emerging industries, particularly those driven by artificial intelligence, automation, green technologies, and digital services.

Challenges Before SDG 8:

Despite strong economic growth, employment generation remains one of India's biggest developmental challenges. A significant proportion of India's workforce continues to be employed in the informal sector, where wages, social security, healthcare, and job protection remain inadequate. Many workers continue to experience underemployment rather than productive employment. Graduate unemployment/underemployment and skill mismatch remain major concerns. Thousands of educated young people complete degrees every year but often lack industry-relevant competencies. Employers frequently report shortages of job-ready graduates despite large numbers of degree holders. The proportion of NEET (neither in education, employment, nor training) is significant, showing a concerning trend.

Women's labour force participation, although improving, remains below global averages. Greater inclusion of women in formal employment would substantially strengthen India's economic growth. Rapid technological advancement also presents new challenges. Artificial intelligence and automation are transforming labour markets, requiring continuous reskilling and lifelong learning. Educational institutions must therefore move beyond traditional teaching and prepare learners with critical thinking, creativity, communication, adaptability, and digital competencies.

The Strong Link Between SDG 4 and SDG 8:

SDG 4 and SDG 8 cannot be viewed independently. High-quality education is meaningful only when it leads to productive employment, innovation, entrepreneurship, and responsible citizenship. The National Education Policy rightly emphasizes multidisciplinary learning, experiential education, on-the-job training, internships, vocational exposure, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration. However, stronger partnerships between higher education institutions and industry remain essential. Curriculum revision must become more dynamic, ensuring graduates possess both technical expertise and essential soft skills. Faculty members also need continuous professional development so that they can effectively integrate digital technologies, artificial intelligence, research, innovation, and problem-solving into teaching.

The Road Ahead:

India has undoubtedly made impressive progress towards achieving SDG 4 and SDG 8. Educational access has expanded significantly, infrastructure has improved, gender gaps are narrowing, and economic opportunities have grown. Yet the journey from “access to excellence,” and from “employment to meaningful employment,” remains incomplete. Over the next five years, India's priorities should include improving learning outcomes, reducing regional inequalities, strengthening teacher education, expanding digital inclusion, increasing investment in research, enhancing employability, promoting lifelong learning, and creating sustainable, high-quality jobs. The success of SDG 4 and SDG 8 will ultimately depend not merely on government policies but on the collective efforts of educational institutions, industry, civil society, teachers, and learners themselves. However, government’s investment must also go up from the current state. As India moves towards becoming a developed nation under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, achieving quality education and decent employment for every citizen is not merely an “international commitment”, it is also a “national necessity”. If India succeeds in transforming its demographic advantage into human capital through education and productive employment, it will not only achieve the Sustainable Development Goals but also emerge as a global leader in inclusive and sustainable development. It is time, policymakers, decision-makers at all levels and citizens should move forward in complete unison. There lies the future of India.