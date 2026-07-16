SBI Opens New Thane Branch And Regional Office, Donates Bicycles To Girl Students Under CSR Initiative

SBI opened a new branch and regional office in Thane and donated bicycles to girl students. |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has strengthened its presence in Thane by opening a new branch at Gandhi Nagar and launching a modern Regional Business Office (RBO) in Kalyan. The bank also distributed bicycles to girl students of Thane Municipal School No. 38 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The new Gandhi Nagar branch was inaugurated by Manju Sharma, Chief General Manager, Mumbai Metro Circle, in the presence of Chandrashekar Ratcha, General Manager, Mumbai Metro Circle, along with other senior bank officials.

During the event, SBI also opened a new ATM at the branch. The ATM will provide customers with round-the-clock banking services and improve access to cash and other banking facilities in the area.

New Regional Office

After the branch inauguration, the bank formally opened its new Regional Business Office (RBO) in Kalyan.

The state-of-the-art office has been set up to improve customer service, strengthen business operations and ensure faster support for branches across the region.

According to the bank, the new office will help improve efficiency and enhance service delivery for customers.

CSR Initiative For Education

One of the key highlights of the event was SBI's CSR initiative to support education.

The bank distributed bicycles to girl students of Thane Municipal School No. 38. The initiative aims to make travel to school easier for students and encourage regular attendance, especially for girls who travel longer distances.

SBI said the programme reflects its commitment to promoting education and supporting the overall development of young students.

Focus On Inclusive Growth

Speaking on the occasion, Manju Sharma said SBI remains committed to bringing banking services closer to people through secure and technology-driven solutions.

She added that the bank will continue to expand its reach while delivering better customer services across the region.

SBI also said its CSR activities focus on creating long-term social impact through well-planned programmes. Besides supporting education, the bank is also working towards promoting clean energy, sustainability and other community development initiatives that contribute to inclusive growth.