SBI Allocates ₹109.41 Lakh For CSR Initiatives, 600 Girl Students Get Bicycles As Healthcare & Rural Women Benefit

SBI contributes Rs 109.41 lakh towards healthcare, education and women's welfare. |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), through its Mumbai Metro Circle, has contributed Rs 109.41 lakh towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives focusing on healthcare, inclusive education, girl child empowerment and rural women's welfare.

The initiatives include medical equipment, school transportation, bicycles for girl students and water wheels for women in remote villages.

Healthcare Support

SBI donated a Logiq e R9 Colour Doppler Ultrasound System worth Rs 28 lakh to Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti at its Borivali Diagnostics Centre.

The equipment will strengthen diagnostic facilities and improve access to affordable healthcare services, particularly for economically weaker sections.

Inclusive Education

The bank provided a 32-seater bus valued at Rs 27.24 lakh to Jagruti Palak Sanstha, an organisation supporting children with intellectual disabilities.

The vehicle will facilitate safer transportation to educational institutions and improve participation in special education, vocational training and skill-development programmes.

Girls' Education

Under the government's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, SBI distributed 600 bicycles worth Rs 42.84 lakh to eligible girl students attending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The initiative aims to reduce transportation difficulties, improve school accessibility and encourage continued education among girls.

Rural Empowerment

SBI also distributed 500 water wheels, each capable of carrying 45 litres, to underprivileged families in Mokhada and Jawhar villages of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

These water wheels are designed to reduce the physical burden of collecting water, particularly for women who travel considerable distances to meet daily household requirements.

Community Development

The donation cheques were handed over by Rama Mohan Rao Amara, SBI's Managing Director for Retail Business and Operations, in the presence of Manju Sharma, Chief General Manager, Mumbai Metro Circle, and other senior bank officials.

SBI said the initiatives reflect its commitment to inclusive growth and community development.

Through its Banking with a Purpose philosophy, the lender aims to strengthen essential services and improve opportunities for underserved communities.