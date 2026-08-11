Sadhguru Launches New Photo Essay Book 'Disappearing Faces', Captures Himalayan People Like Never Before | File photo

New Delhi: Sadhguru’s new photography book ‘Disappearing Faces - A Photo Essay’, featuring photographs of people he encountered during his journeys through the remote Himalayas of Nepal and Tibet, was launched on Monday at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

Published by Penguin India, Disappearing Faces offers an intimate visual record of the people Sadhguru encountered during his journeys through some of the most remote landscapes of the Himalayas. Carrying a camera along the way, Sadhguru began documenting faces shaped by a life lived close to nature and increasingly distant from the rhythms of modern life.

The book was launched in the presence of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, followed by a conversation between Sadhguru and author and commentator Anand Ranganathan, exploring the stories and experiences behind the photographs.

Speaking about the book during the conversation, Sadhguru said, “These faces represent an era that will soon disappear: faces etched only by sensory perception of light and darkness, heat and cold, of springs and winters—above all, uncontaminated by information that is disconnected from our senses. Our senses lead to a certain sense of life where there is no Non-sense. These are the visages that represent life that seems rudimentary but is rich with strong experiences of the land, the winds, the waters and the people. Over the last five decades, year after year, beyond the beauty and wondrous nature of the mountains, these faces have drawn me into the deep crevices of the Himalayas.”

Sadhguru first journeyed to Manasarovar and Mount Kailash in 2006 and has since returned repeatedly, leading seekers on the Himalayan pilgrimage. After undertaking his first motorcycle journey to Kailash in 2025, Sadhguru is set to return once again this year on a motorcycle, continuing his unique engagement with the sacred landscape of the Himalayas.

The Himalayas have remained a significant part of Sadhguru’s life over the years, alongside his efforts towards human wellbeing, raising human consciousness, and his commitment to ecological regeneration.