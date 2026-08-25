Rotary Club Of Bombay’s Widely Acclaimed Bhavishya Yaan Completes 17 years | File photo

The Rotary Club of Bombay held its 17th Annual Day for its student enrichment

Program called Bhavishya Yaan (Mission to the Future).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marathi TV star Manasi Salvi was the Guest of Honour and Dharmesh Barai the mangrove champion addressed the students .

RCB President Manish Reshamwala said that the idea was to encourage students from slums who were studying in Municipal schools to complete their schooling. It started in one Municipal school and is now in 5 schools. Each school has a well equipped and air conditioned computer room and another room for Spoken English and Life skills.

Independent teaching staff from the NGO

Vidya have been appointed to teach students in this program.

Today about 7000 alumni of the Bhavishya Yaan program have have taken their rightful place in society with dignity. They are employed in companies like Infosys and Indigo and Torrent and uniformly they are happy to volunteer and give back to society.