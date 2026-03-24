Rotary Club Of Bombay Transforms Kasghar & Savarkhand Villages In Palghar With Solar Power Projects |

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) with the support of Indian Oxides & Chemicals and Dai Ichi Karkaria Limited, and with Chirag Rural Development Foundation as their on-ground implementation partner has brought about rural transformation on the pivot of solar power in two villages, Kasghar in SapneGram Panchayat and Savarkhand in Chikhale Gram Panchayat. Both in Palghar District.

Says Shernaz Vakil Past President RCB, “Kasghar, a predominantly farming community of 32 farming families with 151 residents, will be provided year-round solar lift irrigation with a 5 HP solar pumping system and 1500 metres of pipeline that will give water access to these farmers to irrigate over 68 acres of their farmland through the year. Farmers have been given tertiary piping to take this water from the outlet into their farms, and the training by experts from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra will ensure that sustainable farming is adopted. Currently they use only 38.5 acres to farm and that too in the monsoons. A water management committee has been formed to ensure optimal use of the system. In addition, each farmer will receive 15 mango and 5 cashew saplings to enhance green cover and support long-term livelihood opportunities through fruit production. These plantations are expected to provide about 2.4 acres of agro-forestation at the fruit bearing stage. These farmers also received cold crates that will keep their daily harvest 10-12 degrees cooler thereby increasing their shelf life.”

Adds Pulin Shroff Chairman Rural Development Committee RCB, “All homes received solar home lights and water filters and the village pathways are now brighter and safer with installation of 8 solar street lights. ‘Bhudaan’ and ‘Shramdaan’ – both integral to our holistic approach will ensure community ownership and accountability, leading to the project’s sustainability.”

Pratibha Pai Founder Chirag Rural Development Foundation explained that “4 padas in Savarkhand namely Dhodepada, Maghapada, Mathapada and Patilpada now have reliable domestic water supply with a 5-HP solar pumping system that carries water to 6 storage tanks with taps located at strategic points across the terrain, ensuring women now do not have to trek across challenging terrain carrying water. In addition, all families received home lights and water filters to enhance household safety, health and access to clean energy. 15 solar powered street lights will improve public lighting, safety and mobility after dusk. 2 solar refrigerator units that come with support of 2 bulbs and a fan, will empower local ‘kirana’ stores to increase income and footfalls while making it possible to keep the shop open in the afternoon heat and till late in the evenings too.

Two villages will now be empowered by the energy of the SUN! All made possible because we chose to connect corporate purpose with the needs and aspirations of the underserved.”



IMPACT OF THESE TWO INITIATIVES:

19.64 megawatts Clean Energy generated per year

18.5 metric tons of Carbon Emissions avoided per year

1,67,900 litres per year Access to Pure Drinking Water

392 Trees save on account of Solar Installation