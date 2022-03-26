Rotary Club of Bombay inaugurates Model Village at Pingeman

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) inaugurated its model village at Pingeman village in Wada District on Saturday 26th. March 2022.

"This is a landmark in our ongoing Integrated Rural Development Project" says RCB President Shernaz Vakil.

The Club has now completed its transformational intervention in 10 villages in just under three years. And the last two years have been particularly difficult.

Pingeman village now has a completely renovated school with five reconstructed toilets, a stage for holding assembly, solar energy to provide uninterrupted electricity and solar powered computer learning as well for 113 children. We have even added some solar powered cookers in the school.

Also, this village with 75 families will now get about 2250 litres of pure drinking water per day using an ultrafiltration unit and a storage tank, and will have water to irrigate 40 acres of land with solar power lifted irrigation. Solar powered street lights have been installed as well.

I am hopeful this will improve the education, health, security and incomes of the families and prevent migration to the cities."

Adds Pratibha Pai, Founder Chirag Foundation the on-ground partner, "The last three years has seen some wonderful work being done for the RCB. We have now transformed the lives of 4940 poor villagers living in 820 homes in Mokhada and now Wada, with solar lighting, street lights, drinking water, engaged education and enhanced livelihoods with about 200 acres having been brought under irrigation and 349 acres under cultivation.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:27 PM IST