Rediffusion and University of Lucknow launch ‘The Bharat Lab’

(L-R)Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, Unniversity of Lucknow, Dr. Sandeep Goyal, CEO, Rediffusion |

Why ‘The Bharat Lab’?

The Bharat Lab will understand Bharat. Know its hopes, dreams and aspirations; uncover its motivations, its challenges and its outlook by bringing its story into the mainstream of India’s culture, commerce and conversations.

Who is ‘Bharat’?

Definitions vary. We can define Bharat as the Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India. And the hinterland beyond.

Or Bharat can be all of India beyond the 5 Metros and the 23 large cities. Why is ‘Bharat’ so important?

- 60% of Indian online shoppers in 2030 will be from small cities

- Today, approximately 50% of the recognized start-ups in India are based out of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

- Bharat sends around 400 out of 543 members of Parliament

- Bharat gives India 90% of its Olympians and its IAS officers

- Bharat will be home to 50 smart cities in the next five years Bharat is where the future of India resides. And will prosper.

“Bharat is the driver of India’s tomorrow. It is home to two-thirds, or more, of India’s population. The growth economy of the future is anchored in the heartland of India. And that is the Bharat we wish to

study in-depth”, says Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow. Prof. Rai will be the Chief Mentor of The Bharat Lab.

What will ‘The Bharat Lab’ do?

The Bharat Lab will focus on the people of Bharat.

· What are their hopes, ambitions, dreams, and aspirations?

· What are their preferences and triggers?

· What challenges do they face, and how do they navigate them?

· How have the family dynamics evolved in Bharat, and how does it impact the consumer behaviour of Bharat?

· What relationship do residents of Bharat have with technology and the internet?

· Who are the heroes and role models of the people of Bharat?

· What are the attitudes of different cohorts within Bharat: youngsters, mothers, artists, and entrepreneurs?

· What entertains Bharat / What do they read, watch, & enjoy?

The Bharat Lab will unlock fresh understanding and actionable insights by investigating these hitherto unexplored facets of life in Bharat.

“Our ambition is to go deeper than just surveys and numbers at ‘The Bharat Lab’. For us, Bharat is not just a consumption statistic, it is a formative cultural force of the nation. Interestingly, Bharat is as much a devoted watcher of Ramayan as it is of Masterchef - Bharat is also a fan of both Mann Ki Baat and Shark Tank”, adds Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion and co-Chair of The Bharat Lab.

Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head of the Department of Business Management, University of Lucknow who will be also co-Chair of the Lab elaborates, “We want to answer the most fundamental questions and curiosities about Bharat. What does Bharat eat, drink, watch? Where does Bharat travel? How does Bharat spend its free time? How has the family dynamic evolved in Bharat and how does it impact the consumer behaviour of Bharat? What relationship do residents of Bharat have with technology and the internet? Who are the heroes and role models of the people of Bharat? There is so much to study”.

The Bharat Lab will be located at the University of Lucknow, the epicentre of the Hindi heartland. The Lab will be supported by 50 years of Rediffusion’s brand expertise and industry outreach. The Bharat Lab shall provide collaborative opportunities for faculty and students of the University to exchange knowledge with industry. The Lab will include activities such as seminars/workshops, research projects, internships, field studies, and similar initiatives. The data gathered by the Lab shall be applied for better informed consumer insights in the decision-making of brands.