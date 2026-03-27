Rashtrapati Award-Winning Author Baldevkrishan Sharma Launches ‘Secrets Of The Universe’ Through Hindu Gods, Symbols, Signs & Sound

Mumbai, 26 March 2026: Cosmo-scientist and Rashtrapati Award-winning innovator Baldevkrishan Sharma unveiled his latest book, ‘Secrets of the Universe’ revealed through Hindu Gods, Symbols, Signs & Sounds, at the Conference Hall of the Nehru Science Centre, Worli, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The launch was graced by an eminent gathering of distinguished guests, including Dr. SS Mantha, Chancellor, Nagpur University, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, Actress Madhoo Shah, Mickey Mehta, Wellness Expert, Nisha JamVwal, Social influencer & Blogger, Social Work & Brand Strategist and AP Jayaram, Nuclear Scientist, BARC, President STEAM Academy, Principal Scientific Advisor, Nehru Group of Institutions & Director CIIA attended as Guest of Honour. The session was moderated by Mona Menon, Director and CEO of Marshalls Wallcoverings and daughter of the author

Other notable dignitaries who attended the book launch included Sripad BV Vishnu Daivata Maharaja, Senior Sanyasi from Gaudiya Math; Nirmala Samant, Social Activist and Former Mayor of Mumbai; and Radhika Radia, Media Professional and Mythologist, Umesh Rathod, Innovation Manager for AICTE, Ministry of Education, GOI. Aditya Chatterjee: Ad Factors PR, Writer & Author Evolution of Gods. Pratap Menon, Director at Marshalls Wallcoverings.

Secrets of the Universe Revealed through Hindu Gods, Symbols, Signs & Sounds explores the deeper meaning and astro-scientific insights behind the symbolic depictions of Hindu deities and traditions. Through thoughtful interpretation and research, the book suggests that ancient seers used gods, sounds, and symbols as a sophisticated language to communicate universal laws and cosmic principles.

The book examines the symbolism of deities such as Ganesha, Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Gayatri, and Durga, connecting their attributes and forms with ideas from cosmology, astronomy, philosophy, and humanity’s evolving relationship with the universe.

Written especially for Gen Z readers and parents of Gen Alpha, the book encourages young audiences to engage with traditional knowledge systems through both curiosity and rational inquiry, presenting ancient wisdom in a fresh and accessible manner.

Sharing his views on the book launch, Chief Guest Dr. SS Mantha, Chancellor, Nagpur University, said, This book is my attempt to decode the secrets of the universe through simple signs, symbols, and sounds, rooted in a philosophical framework that has evolved over millions of years. It brings together science, spirituality, and cosmology into one unified vision, where the universe is not random, but a conscious, vibrating reality. From the resonance of ‘Om’ to the rhythms that govern both the Earth and the human body, the idea is simple yet profound, that the universe exists within us as much as we exist within it. Through awareness, reflection, and deeper understanding, these truths are not distant, they are present in every moment, waiting to be discovered.”

Speaking at the launch, Actress Madhoo Shah said, "I came for the book launch because something within me said I needed to. My journey has always been about understanding life beyond rituals, about discovering the meaning behind the mantras and the science within our traditions. When you begin to understand what you’re truly praying for, it transforms the experience completely. This book feels like a step closer to that clarity, and for me, being here today has been deeply personal and enriching.”

Further adding to this, Mickey Mehta, Wellness Expert said, “This book beautifully bridges spirituality and science by decoding symbols as expressions of energy and consciousness. As someone who practices yoga, I resonate deeply with the idea that symbols, geometry, and forms are powerful tools that communicate subtle energies and influence the subconscious mind. It is fascinating how ancient wisdom from Vastu to yogic philosophy has always used symbols to create balance and harmony. This work will play an important role in helping the next generation understand and connect with our traditions in a more scientific and meaningful way.”

Speaking at the launch Social influencer & Blogger, Social Work & Brand Strategist Nisha JamVwal said, "For me, Hinduism is not just a religion, but a deeply layered philosophy of life that has stood the test of time. It is a journey that continues to offer meaning, resilience, and perspective through every phase of life. Books like this are important because they encourage us to question, learn, and engage more deeply with our roots, so we can understand, preserve, and share the richness of our civilization with the world."

Speaking at the launch AP Jayaram Nuclear Scientist, BARC, President STEAM Academy, Principal Scientific Advisor, Nehru Group of Institutions & Director CIIA said, We often move through life without fully understanding where we come from or what it all truly means for us. The universe, however, is constantly communicating through signs and symbols, if only we choose to be aware. When we begin to notice and interpret these, life becomes far more meaningful and simple. I look forward to sharing this book with our student community, so together we can explore these ideas and deepen our understanding.”

Sharing his thoughts, Baldevkrishan Sharma said, This book comes from a place of deep curiosity and responsibility. I’ve always felt that our gods and symbols were never meant to be taken only as stories, but as powerful ways to explain the universe and our place within it. Through this work, I’ve tried to simplify those complex cosmic ideas so that especially the younger generation can connect with them logically, without losing the sense of faith and wonder. For me, this is not just a book, it’s a journey to rediscover meaning in what we have always believed."

The event brought together an engaged audience, sparking conversations around the relevance of ancient knowledge in today’s scientific and evolving world.

About the Author

Baldevkrishan Sharma is a researcher in cosmology and an award-winning innovator who has spent decades exploring the relationship between ancient knowledge systems and modern scientific thought. A recipient of the Rashtrapati Award for innovation, Sharma has dedicated his work to interpreting the symbolic wisdom embedded in Indian traditions and presenting it in ways that resonate with contemporary audiences. Through his research and writing, he seeks to bridge the worlds of science, spirituality, and cultural heritage.

The book unveiling was organised in collaboration with Midnight Media Solutions, an integrated media consultancy with more than three decades of experience spanning advertising, print, radio, television, outdoor media, brand storytelling, communication strategy, and purpose-led narratives.