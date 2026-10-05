Rajeshwari Kumari Elected To Olympic Council Of Asia Athletes Commission | X / @RiaKumari7

NAGOYA: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is proud to announce that Ms. Rajeshwari Kumari has been unanimously elected as a member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Athletes Commission.

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Ms. Kumari is the second Indian to serve on the OCA Athletes Commission, joining Vice-Chairman Shiva Keshavan. She will represent the athletes of South Asia on the Commission.

A silver medallist in Women’s Trap at the 2023 Asian Games, Ms. Kumari also represented India at the Paris Olympic Games. Widely known as Ria, she brings extensive experience as an athlete and a unique understanding of the Asian Games movement.

Speaking on her election, Ms. Kumari said:

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"I am deeply honoured and humbled by this recognition. I am sincerely grateful to the Indian Olympic Association, its President, Dr. P. T. Usha, and the IOA for placing their trust in me and nominating me for this prestigious honour.

I am equally thankful to the Olympic Council of Asia and the Athletes Commission for their confidence in me and for considering me worthy of this responsibility. This means a great deal to me personally, and I accept it with humility, gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

Having experienced sport and competition as an athlete myself, I understand the aspirations, challenges and dreams that lie behind every athlete’s journey. I look forward to contributing with sincerity and commitment, and to doing my part to strengthen the voice of athletes and serve the Olympic Movement with integrity."