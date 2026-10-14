Rajasthan Scientist Professor Ashutosh Pareek Among World’s Top 2% Scientists |

Rajasthan: Prof. Ashutosh Pareek, a native of Bhilwara district and currently serving as a professor in the Department of Pharmacy at Banasthali Vidyapith, has been featured in the Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List 2026.

In the field of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Prof. Pareek is ranked 2,403rd among 166,116 researchers worldwide, placing him among the top 1.45% of scientists globally in his subject area.

His research performance also stands out within India and Rajasthan. Among 371 India-affiliated researchers included in Pharmacology and Pharmacy, a comparative analysis places Prof. Pareek among the top 45 based on non-self-citations per publication.

At the Rajasthan level, he is among the top five of 20 scientists listed in the field, with an average of 9.02 non-self-citations per publication. Rajasthan’s representation in Pharmacology and Pharmacy includes researchers from leading institutions such as BITS Pilani, Banasthali Vidyapith, Central University of Rajasthan, NIMS University Rajasthan, Amity University Rajasthan and Suresh Gyan Vihar University. This reflects the growing research presence of the state in pharmaceutical sciences.

Prof. Pareek has been associated with pharmaceutical education and research for nearly 18 years. His major research interests include advanced drug-delivery systems for asthma, neuropharmacology and cancer therapeutics. His research has appeared in several reputed international journals, including The Lancet Microbe.

Over the years, he has also received recognition from major scientific bodies. He has been a recipient of Young Scientist International Travel Awards from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Science and Technology's Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB).

He has presented his research multiple times at prestigious international scientific platforms, including meetings of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) in the United States.

His other recognitions include the Prof. M. L. Schroff Memorial National Award, the IPGA Young Scientist Award and the Zee National Achievers Award, along with several other academic and research honours.

The annual global scientist list is prepared using standardised citation indicators developed by researchers, including Prof. John P. A. Ioannidis of Stanford University in the United States. The list is published through the Elsevier Data Repository.

The recognition adds to the growing international visibility of Banasthali Vidyapith and Rajasthan’s pharmaceutical research community.