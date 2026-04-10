Raj Kamble, Senthil Kumar & Niraj Ruparel Appointed Jury Chairs For Abby Awards 2026 Powered By The One Club | The One Show |

Mumbai: The Ad Club today announces the appointment of Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO of Famous Innovations, Senthil Kumar, Creative Consultant and Film Director, and Niraj Ruparel, Creative Technology Lead at WPP, WPP Media, India as Jury Chairs respectively for Outdoor, Integrated and Technology categories.

Raj Kamble has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2026 Powered by The One Club | The One Show in the Outdoor category.

Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO of Famous Innovations has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2026 powered by One Club / One Show in the Outdoor category.

Raj Kamble is a gold-medallist in design and art from the Sir JJ School of Arts. His 25-year career has taken him from Lowe India to Lowe London, Lowe New York, BBDO New York and back to Mumbai as Managing Partner, BBH India. During this time, his work for brands like Stella Artois, Unilever, Nestle, P&G, Saab, Diageo, Vaseline, Burger King and Google had achieved both critical acclaim and business results.

One of the most awarded and globally recognized Indians in advertising, Raj has over 150 awards to his name including several Cannes and One Show golds.

In 2013, he founded an independent creative agency – Famous Innovations. Today, Famous is a 200 plus people agency across Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, and holds the title of nine-time winner of South Asia Independent Agency of the Year in a row, as well as Digital Agency of the Year, Design Agency of the Year and Green Agency of the Year.

Raj is a frequent lecturer at institutes such as the Kellogg Institute of Management and Columbia University. He is the Director of Miami Ad School in India. He is part of a think tank with the Government to make India WiFi-friendly.

He plays a prominent role in shaping the future of education in India as part of the Board of Governors at Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Board of Governors at MIT-Pune and Academic Advisory Board at National Institute of Design

Senthil Kumar has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2026 Powered by The One Club | The One Show in the Integrated category.

Senthil Kumar, Creative Consultant and Film Director has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2026 powered by One Club / One Show in the Integrated category.

Senthil is a storyteller at heart and was Chief Creative Officer at JWT (WT/VML) for the last 10 years in a career spanning 25 years at w the World’s Largest Advertising Agency.

THE ECONOMIC TIMES gave Senthil the coveted title of ‘Lion Hunter’ for winning India’s first Gold Lions in Film & Film Craft at Cannes. He holds the record of 27 Cannes Lions, also winning India’s first One Show Gold Pencils in Film, Film Craft and Film Innovation along with 24 D&AD pencils including the hallowed Yellow Pencil, the Spikes Asia Grand Prix in 2024 and Adfest Lotus Roots Grand Prix’, Clio Golds and New York Festival Gold Medals.

With over 300 International Awards, Senthil is the most awarded writer, creative director and film director in Indian advertising, IAA, The International Advertising Association has celebrated Senthil as “Agency Creative Head of the Year” in 2025.

Senthil served as the Global Creative Director of Unilever Radiant across 18 countries in the emerging markets of Africa, Asia Pacific and South America. He has been involved with the launch of The Times Of India: A Day in the Life of Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy editions and the Times Kerala Edition, the celebrated Star Sports Tamil Channel Launch, Pro Kabaddi League launch campaigns, Digital First Campaigns for Facebook Thumbstoppers and Facebook Watch in the metaverse.

Senthil has written & directed ‘A Salaam To Kalam’ biopic on the childhood of President Abdul Kalam, the United Nations Documentary Feature on the world’s last indigenous tribes ‘Save Our Sentinels’ and the interactive film ‘Blink and They’re Gone’ for the Jimmy Nelson Foundation.

He has written and directed the #BleedBlue Nike Parallel Journeys and Nike Make Every Yard Count spots which feature in the Nike Global Hall of Fame and recognised as India’s most awarded film.

Niraj Ruparel has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2026 Powered by The One Club | The One Show in the Technology category.

Niraj Ruparel, Creative Technology Lead at WPP, WPP Media, India has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2026 powered by One Club / One Show in the Technology category.

Niraj Ruparel is WPP India’s Creative Tech Maverick, leading a bold new wave of innovation where AI, immersive tech and spatial experiences collide to power the future of brand storytelling.

At the helm of creative technology across WPP India and WPP Media, Niraj is known for building what’s next—transformative work that spans voice AI for rural India, teleportation cafés and AI-powered inclusion tools for underserved communities.

His mission: to make technology intuitive, inspiring, and inclusive—not just for the digitally elite, but for the 1.5 billion stories that make up Bharat.

Niraj and his teams at WPP in India are globally awarded innovators, with multiple Cannes Lions, Cannes Titanium, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius and Effies and has served as a jury member at top award forums.

Niraj is also a respected evangelist of creative technology, known for sparking cross-agency collaborations and building industry-first solutions that scale.