Pro Wrestling League Season 6 To Be Held From 3rd–19th January 2027 In New Delhi; Player Auction Scheduled For 30th November In Mumbai | File Pic

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has announced a revised schedule for its sixth season, which will now be held from January 3 to January 19, 2027, under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The player auction for the upcoming season is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, with all six franchises set to participate.

The change in the league schedule has been made following a revision in the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar. The organisers have adjusted the dates to align the competition with the international wrestling schedule and allow leading wrestlers from India and overseas to participate.

The upcoming auction is expected to feature several prominent names from the wrestling circuit, including Olympic medallists, World Championship medallists and leading Indian and international grapplers. The six franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19-day competition.

The previous auction saw Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki emerge as the most expensive acquisition in PWL history after being bought for Rs 60 lakh. Among Indian wrestlers, Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal were among the most sought-after names, each attracting bids exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The upcoming auction will once again see franchises compete for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Season 6 will feature six franchises: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators. A total of 86 wrestlers, comprising men and women, will compete in the league. The roster will include 34 Olympians and athletes who have won medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships. Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki is among the prominent international names expected to feature.

The competition will be held across nine Olympic weight categories, with five divisions for men — 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg and 125kg — and four for women — 53kg, 57kg, 62kg and 76kg. The league will retain its existing match format of two three-minute rounds, along with the 'Power Minute' rule, under which points scored during the final 60 seconds of a bout will be doubled.

Season 5 concluded with defending champions Haryana Thunders defeating Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in the final. With the auction scheduled for November 30, the franchises will now look to finalise their squads before the new season begins in January.