Prachar Communications Manyavar Mohey’s Viral Campaign Featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Crosses 300 Million Views Across Platforms in Just 72 Hours

Mumbai | March 4, 2026: Prachar Communications, a leading independent advertising and media agency in India, has executed a celebrity-led campaign for ethnic wear brands Manyavar and Mohey featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The campaign has already generated over 8 million organic likes and has crossed 100 million cumulative views on Instagram on the celebrity collaboration post within 72 hours, marking one of the largest celebrity-led moment marketing activations in India.

Overall, the campaign has now surpassed 300 million views across platforms, reflecting the scale, reach, and virality generated through Prachar’s integrated campaign execution.

The campaign was conceived and rolled out in under three days, leveraging Prachar’s decade-long partnership with Manyavar to make fast, confident decisions while maintaining strict confidentiality. The activation spanned a 360-degree integrated rollout across digital and social media platforms, with cinema, print, and outdoor (OOH) amplification set to follow, combining storytelling, star power, and highly targeted audience engagement to maximise impact during India’s peak wedding season.

Early data indicates a reach of over 250 million users, with engagement rates of 7–8% across platforms, a rare benchmark for celebrity-driven branded collaborations. The campaign has already generated 8M+ likes, over 4 lakh shares, nearly 65,000 reposts, and more than 29,500 comments, demonstrating strong audience participation and virality.

Designed as a moment marketing activation, the campaign leveraged audience anticipation around the pairing of Deverakonda and Mandanna and aligned with India’s peak wedding season to create a culturally resonant digital push.

The post has now become the most liked organic branded collaboration post in India, crossing 8 million likes.

Rakshit Jain, Director, Prachar Communications, said: "Pulling off a campaign like this in just three days felt like orchestrating a high-stakes performance. Our decade-long relationship with Manyavar gave us the trust and clarity to move fast, and having Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on board amplified the excitement beyond what we could have imagined. Seeing millions of engagements in a couple of days proves that when deep collaboration meets bold and thoughtful execution, you can turn a tight timeline into a cultural moment that truly resonates."

Speaking about the campaign, Rashmika Mandanna said: "Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for

me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail." Vijay Deverakonda added:"This campaign stood out for me because it captures the real energy and dynamics of relationships. The concept, the music, the outfits—everything came together in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply connected to tradition. The collaboration with Rashmika and the team was energising, and seeing how the audience responded so enthusiastically reinforced how impactful well-executed storytelling can be."

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer, Manyavar, said: "Partnering with Prachar has always given us the freedom to experiment and push boundaries while staying true to Manyavar’s vision. For this campaign, we wanted to capture the energy, fun, and emotion of modern weddings and bring it to life with Vijay and Rashmika in a way that feels authentic. Prachar’s deep understanding of our brand and our audience allowed us to take bold, creative decisions with confidence. Only a deep and trusted partnership like this could enable a campaign of this scale. With just five days to turn it around, this was the only team we could trust to deliver at this level. The response from audiences shows that combining strong collaboration, thoughtful storytelling, and star power can create something that resonates far beyond just a campaign."

Vedang Jain Director at Prachar Communications, said “Working with Manyavar and Mohey for over a decade has always been an enriching experience for us. With a brand that constantly looks to evolve and position itself as a market leader, campaigns like this give us the opportunity to experiment and create conversations that stand out in an increasingly cluttered social media landscape. When Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda came together for this campaign, the idea was to channel the immense curiosity around them into a cultural moment for the brand. Seeing that translate into the most-liked organic branded collaboration post in India is incredibly gratifying and a testament to what long-standing partnerships with Manyavar and the right strategy can achieve.”