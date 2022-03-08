POPxo announces their annual Power Women List 2022: Know more about it and the 22 incredible women featured on it!

New Delhi (India), 7 March: This Women’s Day, POPxo announces it’s highly anticipated Power Women List 2022. This is the second edition of the annual Power Women List that celebrates remarkable Indian women from different domains whose power moves led to a strong, positive impact.

As the pandemic world was slowly moving from pause to play, reeling and readjusting to the new normal last year, we witnessed incredible women take charge and hustle their way to success. Some won laurels for the country in international sports, some went out of their way to lend a helping hand to those in need, while some took their business to greater heights.

Founded by Priyanka Gill, POPxo is India’s largest online community of women that helps them lead their best lives. The POPxo Power Women List 2022 is an extension of that endeavour.

A POPxo Power Woman is someone who’s on a mission to make the world a better place. With her mettle, courage and perseverance, she strives to become the best version of herself, on her own terms. Her success story is inspiring and motivates others to write their own.



The POPxo editorial team researched and collated names of 75 women leaders from diverse domains out of which 22 were shortlisted for the POPxo Power Women List 2022. The selection covered key points such as - did they make a #PowerMove in the recent past? Did they have a positive impact on society? Did their power moves establish them as a peer leader? And did they inspire and influence young minds? Our mission was to bring all these trailblazers together and let the world know how they smashed stereotypes, broke barriers and set new benchmarks.

“As the world was coping up with the uncertain aftermath of a pandemic, some phenomenal women were setting examples by demonstrating exceptional courage and conviction. They broke stereotypes and created history through their power moves and set new benchmarks for us. The POPxo Power Women list 2022 is our endeavour to celebrate and share their stories. I am very excited to announce the second edition of the POPxo Power Women List!” - Says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, POPxo.

The POPxo Power Women List 2022 features -

Avani Lekhara, Para Shooter Anjali Bhardwaj, Right To Information Activist Bhawana Kanth, Fighter Pilot, Indian Air Force Deepika Padukone, Actor, Producer & Mental Health Advocate Dr. Gagandeep Kang, Scientist & Virologist Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director, IMF Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, Actor & Model Harpreet Chandi, British Sikh Army Officer & Physiotherapist Kanika Tekriwal, CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Malavika Hegde, CEO, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Megha Rajagopalan, Award-Winning Journalist Menaka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju, Lawyers & LGBTQA+ Activists Megha Rajagopalan, Award-Winning Journalist Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Prajakta Koli, Actor & Content Creator PV Sindhu, Badminton Player Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifter Sirisha Bandla, Aeronautical Engineer Tashi Yangjom, Mountaineer Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari

