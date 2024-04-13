PNB Celebrates 130 Years Of Banking Excellence; Launches Commemorative History Book, Digital Offerings And CSR Initiatives

Chief Guest DFS Secretary Dr. Vivek Joshi, DFS Joint Secretary Sameer Shukla, DFS Joint Secretary Pankaj Sharma, PNB Board of Directors, PNB Non-Executive Chairman Shri K. G. Ananthakrishnan, PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel |

New Delhi, 12 April 2024: In celebration of its 130th Foundation Day, Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, unveiled its commemorative history book, introduced new digital offerings, and launched few CSR initiatives - all aimed to honour the bank's rich legacy, enhance customer experience, and contribute to environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

The celebration, held at PNB's Corporate Office in New Delhi, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Chief Guest DFS Secretary Dr. Vivek Joshi, DFS Joint Secretary Sameer Shukla, DFS Joint Secretary Pankaj Sharma, PNB Board of Directors, PNB Non-Executive Chairman Shri K. G. Ananthakrishnan, PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel, PNB Executive Directors - Shri Kalyan Kumar, Shri Binod Kumar, Shri M. Paramasivam and Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, PNB CVO Shri Raghvendra Kumar, and PNB staff members.

Chief Guest DFS Secretary Dr. Vivek Joshi expressed his confidence in PNB's ability to excel and lead the banking sector towards greater heights of success and excellence. He further encouraged the audience to focus on financial inclusion, opt for proactive measures for mitigating risks, cybersecurity, preventive vigilance, green finance and climate finance. He also urged the audience to prioritise self-health. By addressing these multifaceted aspects of banking, he emphasised the holistic approach needed to drive sustainable growth and resilience in the financial sector.

Reflecting on the bank’s momentous milestone, PNB Non-Executive Chairman Shri K. G. Ananthakrishnan highlighted the bank’s evolution from its humble beginnings as the first Swadeshi Bank to its current status as a leading public sector bank. “Our story is one of business sustainability, financial prudence, corporate governance, resilience, innovation, commitment to empower the community and fostering India’s socio-economic growth. Despite facing several obstacles along the way, PNB has never wavered in preserving its fundamental principles of innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity. As we reflect on the rich tapestry of our bank's history, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their continuous support, to our customers for their trust and loyalty, and to our employees for their dedication and hard work.”

Introducing the new initiatives, PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel said: “As part of our 130th Foundation Day celebration, we are delighted to introduce transformative initiatives that will further solidify PNB's leadership in the banking sector. The digital offerings, the history book, and the CSR initiatives epitomises our commitment to leveraging technology for customer convenience, preserving our heritage, and fostering sustainable development. At PNB, our legacy is not just about milestones; it's about the lives we touch, the communities we empower, and the trust we uphold.” He also highlighted the bank’s performance in the last three years, which has earned the bank the recognition among the top 50 companies in terms of market cap and improved its market perception.

The centrepiece of PNB's 130th anniversary celebration was the beautifully chronicled History Book titled “Anarkali Bazaar, Lahore to Dwarka, Delhi - A 130 Years Saga of Excellence” which offers a captivating narrative of the bank's evolution from 1894 to the present. The meticulously crafted book serves as a testament to the bank’s enduring commitment to excellence, resilience, and innovation. The book also showcases the bank's unwavering commitment to its stakeholders and its integral role in India's economic growth. The bank also unveiled the January-March 2024 issue of PNB Pratibha, an in-house Rajbhasha Patrika.

The bank also introduced new digital offerings like Digi Education Loan, Digi Car Loan, Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) through UPI, Kisan Credit Card Digital Review and DP (Drawing Power) enhancement, BHIM QR Soundbox with UPI 123 Pay, PNB Pay Wearable Debit Card, and Financial Supply Chain Management (FSCM) - iCMS.

As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, PNB also unveiled PALAASH 2.0, a significant step towards environmental conservation. This step was taken after the success of the pilot project which saw successful initiatives under Palaash campaign such as tree plantation drive, digital library, reduction in carbon footprint, electric vehicle charging stations, among others.

PNB, in collaboration with PNB PRERNA, an association comprising of senior women officials of the bank and the wives of senior bank officials whose primary goal is to support and promote the bank's CSR efforts, also announced its partnership with NGO AROH Foundation to establish a Mini Science Centre (MSC) at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Govt. School (Sector 13, Dwarka) in Delhi as part of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programme. The bank also extended its support to select government schools in Delhi by providing essential infrastructure items.

These initiatives underscore PNB's dedication to making a positive impact on the society and creating a more sustainable future for all.

The celebration concluded with renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Dr. Subhadra Desai mesmerising the audience with her melodious rendition.