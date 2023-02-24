Off D’Cuff 2023 - the 10th edition of its International Literary Extravaganza will be held from 24-27 February

The Public Speaking and Debating Society of H.R. College of Commerce and Economics is organising Off D’Cuff 2023 - the 10th edition of its International Literary Extravaganza, from 24th February 2023 to 27th February 2023. PSDS of H.R. College aims at organising events that help in the holistic development of the youth. With years of success behind them, they strive to take the legacy ahead to newer heights.

This year, with the 10th edition of their renowned literary fest, they have taken upon themselves to realise a never seen before phenomenon. With riveting events that entail debates, elocutions, fashion, prose, poetry and a multitude of other innovative rounds, Off D’Cuff 2023 is a 4-day literary fest with the theme - A Marvelous Multiverse.

Guided by their Teacher-in-Charge, Dr. Geeta Sahu, and supported by the Principal, Dr. Pooja Ramchandani, the entire organising team of bright students has been working relentlessly to realise the aim of becoming the best literary fest.

This experience of diving into the world of Marvel is a chance for participants to unlock their creative potential and paint the multiverse with their unique talents. This is the perfect platform for college students to build self-confidence by participating in activities that will help in developing creativity, critical thinking skills, innovation and other valuable qualities that can enrich one's personality.

It is indeed an unmissable opportunity for all the marvel fanatics as well as for the literary geniuses to exhibit their skills at an international level. Off D’Cuff 2023 is an ideal international platform for them to expand their literary horizons while encountering marvelous twists!

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)