Narcotics Anonymous India Offers Hope & Recovery Through Regular Meetings & Support Services |

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) India continues to bring hope and recovery to individuals affected by addiction across the country. At the heart of Narcotics Anonymous is a simple and powerful message: “Any addict can stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live.”

NA provides a welcoming environment where recovering addicts help one another stay clean through mutual support, shared experience, and a proven 12 step programme of recovery from drug addiction. The NA program is based on complete abstinence from all drugs and regular participation at in-person and online meetings. NA membership is open to any person with a desire to stop using drugs, regardless of age, background, religion, or financial status. There are no fees or dues for membership. Na Groups in south Mumbai organise regular meetings in Colaba, Marine Lines, Mahalaxmi, and Byculla.

“Many of us came to Narcotics Anonymous feeling hopeless,” said a local member who wished to remain anonymous. “Today, we live productive and meaningful lives free from active addiction. We want others to know they do not have to suffer alone.”

Voices from the Medical Community

Dr. Ashish Deshpande, psychiatrist known for his contribution to addiction recovery therapies for over three decades, said:

“World Health Organisation data suggests that nearly 4-5 million people die of drug and alcohol abuse every year. All addictions grow in a permissive society and are considered by medical professionals as a ‘disease of the brain and the mind’. The commonest out come in substance use disorders is recovery. But unfortunately because of lack of awareness, tabboo associated the help does not reach the suffering addict or an alcoholic. For every person afflicted with addiction there are loved ones who go literally through hell. These addictive substances enter one’s life and grow at an age which derails the person’s professional growth and even when they recover find it difficult to become a part of the productive world. The economic burden of these addictions does not restrict to the addiction phase or the addict themselves but goes much beyond. The 12 step program of recovery is a worldwide program that has no dues for its membership, is maintains complete anonymity and helps recoveries by sharing hope, strength and experience. Its a community resource to all those who want to help addicts and also to those who want to help themselves. I wish the fellowships all the very best for their work”

Dr. Azhar Hakim, mental health and addiction counsellor & founder Minset Wellness & Healing said:

“I have been practicing in South Mumbai as a doctor and addiction therapist for the past sixteen years and during that period have referred several of my patients to Narcotics Anonymous.

NA provides a supportive community of individuals who understand the struggles of addiction, reducing isolation and fostering a sense of support and belonging.

The 12 Step Program of NA provides a practical, structured roadmap for recovery, focusing on self-awareness, personal responsibility, and spiritual principles like honesty and willingness.

I have seen numerous men and women recover from addiction via NA and am happy that a resource like this exists for free in our community”

About Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is a worldwide, non-profit fellowship founded in 1953, with more than 72,000 weekly meetings in over 144+ countries. NA in India was established in 1983 and today hosts over 466 weekly meetings across the country. The first Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Mumbai was held in Mahim on September 8, 1983. Today, Mumbai has 19 groups conducting 32 meetings weekly.

NA members also collaborate with healthcare professionals, treatment centres, and community organisations to raise awareness about NA being a source of recovery from drug addiction in the community. NA’s Public information efforts aim to reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help early.

Contact Information

Anyone interested in recovery or learning more about NA anonymous meetings in South Mumbai can attend a local meeting or contact:

Helpline (South Mumbai): +91 99670 51119

Website: nasouthmumbai.in

Media contact : +919820704498