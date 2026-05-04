 Mumbai’s 22-Day 'Safai Yatra' Ends At Carter Road After Removing 12,000 Kg Waste Across City And Suburbs
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Mumbai’s 22-Day 'Safai Yatra' Ends At Carter Road After Removing 12,000 Kg Waste Across City And Suburbs

The 22-day Safai Yatra led by Gully Classes Foundation concluded in Mumbai after clearing 12,000 kg of waste across 22 locations. With over 1,500 volunteers and 43 organisations involved, the initiative highlighted community-driven solutions to urban waste challenges and promoted long-term awareness.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
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Volunteers conclude the Safai Yatra at Carter Road, marking the end of a 22-day cleanliness drive across multiple Mumbai regions | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: After three weeks of relentless action across Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, the “Safai Yatra” movement is celebrating its grand finale at Carter Road, Bandra.

Organised by the non-profit Gully Classes Foundation, this 22-day journey has proven that while the city’s waste challenge is massive, the solution lies in the hands of its people.

Why is this "Yatra" more than an average cleanup?

Launched on April 12 at Velankanni Beach, Mira Bhayandar, Safai Yatra was designed to be more than a symbolic gesture.

The movement focused on localised problem-solving, moving through 22 different locations (including beaches, forests, gardens, and narrow gullies), to address the specific waste issues of each neighbourhood.

The goal was simple: to act as an "eye-opener" for residents.

By involving the community directly, the initiative aimed to educate people on preventing future dumping and to show that practical, scalable solutions are possible when we work together.

Impact: numbers speak for themselves

The scale of the movement over the last 22 days across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane has been significant:

● 12 tonnes (12,000 kg) of waste diverted from natural and public spaces

● 1,500+ volunteers joined the front lines to clean their city

● 22 locations reached in 22 consecutive days

● 43 organisations collaborated, including 36 NGO partners and 7 educational institutions

A collective voice for a better tomorrow

The movement gained extra momentum through the support of various public figures who helped spread the message of responsibility. Comedians Rehman Khan and Kartik Sadvij, actors Dr Rohan Rajput and Anup Pandey, and digital influencers like Avi Ka Gram and Saliha Fatima Sayed were among those who stood with the volunteers to amplify the cause.

Initiative overview

● Organiser: Gully Classes Foundation.

● Total waste collected: 12,000 kg.

● Regions covered: Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

● Main objective: Building local awareness and creating community-driven environmental change.

Contact:

Abdul Munaf

Founder & Director, Gully Classes Foundation

Contact: +91-9323263322

Website: www.gcfindia.in

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