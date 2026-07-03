Mrs Manju Lodha Inaugurates Pranitaa Ghode's Unique Art Exhibition 'Grahpurti Yantram' Based On Numerology In Mumbai

Renowned social activist Mrs. Manju Lodha inaugurating "Grahpurti Yantraam," a unique art exhibition based on numerology by artist Ms. Pranitaa Gghode, in Mumbai. |

Mumbai, 3rd July: Renowned artist Ms. Pranitaa Gghode's unique art exhibition "Grahpurti Yantram" began in Mumbai on 2nd July, 2026, and will remain open for free viewing until 5th July, 2026. The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned social worker, senior litterateur, and Chairperson of the Lodha Foundation, Mrs. Manju Lodha. Inaugurating the four-day exhibition, Mrs. Lodha said that art inspires us to achieve greater goals in life.

Giving this information, Manmohan Jaiswal, Director of "Aakriti Art Foundation", a leading social and cultural organization of Mumbai Metropolitan and organizer of the exhibition, said that this unique art exhibition has been organized at Cymroza Art Gallery located at Bhulabhai Desai Road in Mumbai. He told that the paintings of painter Pranitaa Gghode are especially different for every person.

Media interaction and various distinguished guests. |

She creates paintings based on the mathematical equation of every person's date of birth, which infuses positive energy in his life. It is noteworthy that Ms. Pranitaa has been painting based on the Lucky Number and Root Number within numerology for the past 15 years. Regarding this, Ms. Pranita explained that based on her study, experience, and continuous research over the past 15 years, she has developed the concept of a personal "Grahpurti Yantram" based on the numbers of one's date of birth. This process involves balancing the numbers of a person's date of birth, studying their mathematical relationships and presenting them artistically on canvas. She believes it's a unique fusion of art, numerology, and creative expression. She says this form is the culmination of his deep exploration of art. She explained that her art not only possesses visual beauty but also brings harmony, happiness, peace, and prosperity to life. She explained that the Grahapurti Yantram, or concept of auspiciousness and inauspiciousness, is entirely a matter of a person's faith and belief. The Losho grid is held in high regard worldwide. Expensive gemstones, special colors, tree roots, and various remedies are recommended to balance the numbers required based on the birth date.

However, in all these methods, the original numbers of the Losho grid remain unchanged. In Hinduism, the positions of the numbers in the Sri Yantra and Lakshmi Yantra are considered fixed, symbolizing the auspicious position and balance of the planets. It is believed that installing these in the home creates a positive aura, which has a beneficial effect on a person's life and helps maintain mental and spiritual balance. She explained that just as the zodiac signs of planets contain numerous numbers, similarly, space contains numerous planetary spheres. Renowned Indian astronomer Jayant Narlikar has proposed his theory of the gravitational constant. According to him, the ratio between the space occupied by each planet and its gravity is always based on a constant of 6.6. Similarly, in the Grahapurti Yantram, the calculation of numbers in the horizontal, vertical, and diagonal directions remains constant, and this is considered our destiny number. She explained that this Bhagyank Yantra, with its 16 houses based on the gravitational constant theory, accurately balances and arranges the necessary numbers according to the date of birth. The original destiny number is not changed. Its special feature is that the original destiny number remains the same, significantly reducing the need for different remedies. At the inauguration ceremony of this art exhibition on the evening of 2nd July, 2026, Justice K. K. Tated and senior industrialist Ganpat Kothari were present alongwith other art lovers social activist Aditya Saxeria, Mrs. Leena Chopra, Dolly Thakore, Shahnaz Khan, Malti Jain, Aditya Mohta, Piyush Sharma, Ramesh Sabu, Suman Parekh, Priyank Parekh, Preeti Shah, Bhushan Jadhav, Major Arun Sinha, Vipul Dave, writer Vitthal Ghode, painter and director Sheetal Dodke, Gajanan Lahudkar and Vijay Gaigawadi. The event was anchored by Ms. Ghazal Shaikh. A large number of art lovers continue to visit this one-of-a-kind exhibition.