MOTOTECH 2026 Pune Inaugurated, EV Readiness & Industry Collaboration Take Centre Stage

MOTOTECH 2026 opens in Pune. |

Pune: The seventh edition of MOTOTECH 2026 Pune, a specialised automotive conference and exhibition organised by OEM Update, was inaugurated by Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, IAS, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in the presence of Jitendra Patil, Maharashtra State Head, EV Cell, and industry leaders.

The two-day event, being held on October 30–31 at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Chinchwad, brings together automotive manufacturers, technology providers, component suppliers, MSMEs and industry professionals.

The exhibition focuses on the theme “Factory of the Future for Next-Gen Mobility”, highlighting emerging technologies and India's transition towards electric mobility.

Addressing the inaugural gathering, Dr Suryawanshi highlighted Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad's importance as major automotive manufacturing hubs and emphasised stronger collaboration between industry and government.

He encouraged manufacturers, startups and MSMEs to utilise Auto Cluster's product design and prototyping facilities, particularly businesses lacking access to advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Dr Suryawanshi also invited industry stakeholders to identify additional machinery and infrastructure requirements to support future upgrades, especially for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Highlighting an electric truck displayed at the exhibition, he stressed the growing importance of electrification in commercial transportation.

He referred to a skill development initiative involving SKF, Tata STRIVE and PCMC, aimed at training young people in electric vehicle repairs.

He emphasised expanding technical training beyond electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles to include buses and trucks.

Dr Suryawanshi also called for greater participation of women in technical education and entrepreneurship, alongside employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Patil said Pune's established automotive ecosystem, skilled workforce and testing infrastructure provide a strong foundation for electric mobility.

He highlighted the EV Cell's role in facilitating industry dialogue, addressing challenges and improving coordination between stakeholders.

Patil also emphasised incorporating women's perspectives into vehicle design and mobility development.

The conference features discussions on electrification, automation, cybersecurity, sustainable manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

Industry experts will also examine flexible automation, circular manufacturing and India's readiness for next-generation automotive technologies.

The event aims to strengthen collaboration and accelerate innovation across India's evolving automotive manufacturing ecosystem.