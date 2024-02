Miss Sake India 2024: Mumbai Hosts Beauty Pageant Boosting Indo-Japanese Ties

Mumbai : Japan is a land of many acclaimed successes – as an export-led high-growth economy with a global outlook enmeshed society. As a nation striving for peace with prosperity, globally, its government and businesses are always actively investing in spreading global harmony with professional finesse & cultural bonding. Its Indian endeavours have always been well received as India remains a significant partner in progress.

Packed with a large audience that was indelibly delighted, the event was well-orchestrated with proceedings in true meticulous Japanese style! This audience included celebrities, regular Mumbaikars, including pageant participants and fans from all over India.

Miss Sake India 2024

Runner up - Sosowon Khamrang

Winner - Kajal Chauhan

Runner up - Menakaa Rai

Miss Sake, the apex body annually orchestrates over 400 activities dedicated to promoting Japanese food, culture and tourism worldwide.

This unique platform gives immense opportunities for women aged between 20 and 39 years to compete, with the winner earning the coveted opportunity to represent India at Miss Sake World Pageant slated to be held in June this year in Japan.

The crowned Miss Sake India will serve as a Goodwill Ambassador promoting the enchantment of traditional Japanese rice wine "Sake" and Japanese culture globally. She will also participate in cultural training sessions in Japan alongside other Miss Sake Queens around the world culminating in the Miss Sake World finals in June "24 in Japan.

Earlier in 2020, India proudly hosted the Miss Sake pageant for the first time in New Delhi where the winner Ms Upasna Gurung from Nagaland emerged as the inaugural Miss Sake India 2020 titleholder.

Commenting on the grand success of the beauty pageant, Mr Kojiro Honda, key organiser and Managing Director of Hirohama India Pvt Ltd. said,” Indo-Japanese ties have been a role model for the world to emulate - spanning many vital aspects of cultural, business, technological & geopolitical collaborations. India has always been an important country for us and we are always striving to scale up our already great win-win ties."

Sake drink

Going forward the selected Sake beauty divas have an important role to play. They will be groomed as Sake Brand Ambassadors & Sommeliers to represent the finest Japanese traditions including how to enjoy Sake drink and its famed cuisine combinations at different Indian & global events, Mr Honda concluded.

Interestingly, as part of its key focus on Sake drink promotion, the event also showcased different ways Sake, the famed drink, can be enjoyed along with different Japanese cuisine delicacies. The organizers exhibited Sake from all over Japan allowing people to appreciate different variations of Sake flavours resulting from rice from famous regions of Tohoku to Kyushu. Focusing on different Sake alcobev types viz. Seishu Sake, and Koshu Sake(Vintage), Awamori, Sparkling Sake, attendees were delighted to experience differences in drinking styles and flavours. This helped everyone to better understand what Sake is all about & depth of Sake when taken with different Japanese food choices.

To better appreciate some of the important duties to be performed by these pageant-winning divas, the event saw Miss Sake 2023 global brand ambassador & sommelier Kotoko Yamada who shared how popular ‘Sake’ alcobev from different areas of Japan come with their unique specialities in taste & experiences. She explained the background behind the different delightful Sake drinks’ taste variations resulting from premier rice from the Tohoku to Kyushu regions. Her Indian counterpart Ms Nupur Tewari, then shared how to make the overall experience of consuming Sake alcobev more enriching & memorable by sharing more delightful nuances of Sake alcobev and its immense business growth opportunities.