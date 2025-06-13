Mira Mediterranean: The Best Hookah Lounge In NYC For 2025 Nights Out | File Photo

Where luxury meets shisha, and NYC finds its newest obsession.

If you’re searching for the best hookah lounge in NYC, look no further than Mira Mediterranean — a breathtaking new addition to Murray Hill that’s redefining New York’s hookah scene in 2025.

Nestled at 206 E 34th Street, Mira Mediterranean isn’t just another hookah spot. It’s a curated cultural experience, blending Mediterranean elegance with NYC nightlife flair. Founded by philanthropist and celebrity restaurateur Hakkı Akdeniz (best known for Champion Pizza), Mira is quickly becoming the go-to destination for tastemakers, artists, influencers, and global travellers alike.

The Vibe

From the moment you step inside, Mira transports you. Velvet seating, Turkish mosaic lanterns, and golden accents create a mood that’s both luxe and inviting. Each corner is Instagram-worthy — and every night feels like an exclusive event.

Whether you’re planning an intimate evening or a stylish group outing, Mira’s layout caters to both. The VIP booths offer privacy with bottle service, while the main lounge comes alive on weekends with live DJs spinning deep house, Arabic fusion, and world beats.

The Hookah

Mira’s hookah menu is nothing short of elite. Forget basic blends — this is where global flavours take centre stage. Signature offerings include:

• Turkish Apple Mint

• Dubai Night (a sweet exotic fusion)

• Grapefruit Rose Ice

• Blueberry Mojito Fruit Bowl

Hookahs are prepared using fresh fruit heads, high-grade charcoal, and custom cooling bases (like milk or Red Bull). The quality? Impeccable. The presentation? Instagram gold.

The Drinks & Dining

Mira is also a full-service lounge — with handcrafted cocktails and a refined menu of Mediterranean small plates. Think truffle hummus, lamb skewers, sumac-spiced fries, and saffron mocktails.

Their signature cocktails are curated to pair with specific shisha blends — enhancing both the flavour and the mood.

The Experience

What truly sets Mira Mediterranean apart — and why it’s being called the best hookah lounge in NYC — is the attention to detail. Every table, every track, every puff is designed to elevate. It’s not just about smoking hookah — it’s about living a moment.

Whether you’re a seasoned hookah aficionado or new to the scene, Mira welcomes you with open arms and velvet ropes.