Microbiome Labs & Hebron Nutrition Enter Multi-Year Exclusive Distribution Agreement For India | Representational Image

Mumbai: Microbiome Labs, a global leader in microbiome science and gut health innovation, today announced a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with Hebron Nutrition, one of the most globally respected health and wellness distributors. Under the terms of the agreement, Hebron Nutrition will serve as the exclusive distributor of Microbiome Labs' full product portfolio throughout India, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

This partnership brings Microbiome Labs' clinically studied, evidence-based products gut health formulations — to millions of health-conscious consumers and healthcare practitioners across India. Hebron Nutrition was selected as the exclusive partner following a thorough evaluation process, with the company standing out for its unmatched capabilities across both online and offline distribution channels in India. With the strongest integrated distribution infrastructure in the market — spanning regulatory compliance, logistics, e-commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer digital channels, pharmacies, specialty health retailers, and healthcare practitioner networks — Hebron Nutrition was the clear and decisive choice to bring the Microbiome Labs brand to Indian consumers at scale.

"India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for microbiome health science in the world today. Partnering with Hebron Nutrition — a company that shares our unwavering commitment to quality and science-backed wellness — gives us the right foundation to bring transformative gut health solutions to Indian consumers and practitioners. We are proud to formalize this relationship and look forward to a long and impactful partnership."

— Danny Deutsch, General Manager, Microbiome Labs

India's nutraceutical and dietary supplement sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising consumer awareness, a thriving functional foods market, and a growing body of clinical research linking microbiome health to overall wellness. Microbiome Labs recognized that succeeding in India requires a partner with commanding reach across every channel — both the rapidly expanding world of online retail and the deeply entrenched offline networks of pharmacies, clinics, and specialty stores. Hebron Nutrition's proven dominance across both dimensions made the partnership decision straightforward, and positions both companies to capitalize on India's wellness boom with unrivaled market coverage.

"We partner with brands whose products are not only backed by rigorous science, but also meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Microbiome Labs is exactly that partner. This exclusive agreement enables us to offer Indian healthcare professionals and consumers access to some of the most innovative microbiome products available globally, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to life."

— Arun Mathews, CEO, Hebron Nutrition

The multi-year exclusive agreement covers distribution to pharmacies, specialty health retailers, healthcare practitioners, and e-commerce channels across India. Both companies plan to invest in joint educational initiatives, practitioner training programs, and consumer awareness campaigns to support the rollout and long-term growth of the Microbiome Labs product line in the market.

Products will be available through Hebron Nutrition's distribution channels beginning in the second quarter of 2026. For more information on the product range or partnership, please contact the media relations teams listed below.

About Microbiome Labs

Microbiome Labs is a science-first nutraceutical company dedicated to transforming gut and systemic health through innovative, clinically studied microbiome products. Founded on the principle that the microbiome is the cornerstone of human health, Microbiome Labs develops evidence-based formulations trusted by healthcare practitioners and consumers in more than 50 countries. The company's flagship product, MegaSporeBiotic™, is among the most studied spore-based probiotic supplements in the world. For more information, visit www.microbiomelabs.com.

About Hebron Nutrition

Hebron Nutrition is a leading health and nutrition distribution company operating globally, with an established network serving pharmacies, healthcare practitioners, specialty retailers, and e-commerce platforms nationwide. Committed to bringing high-quality, scientifically validated health products to Indian consumers, Hebron Nutrition partners with world-class brands to support preventive wellness, clinical nutrition, and a healthier India. For more information, visit www.hebronnutrition.com.